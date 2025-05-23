WHERE IS MORDECAII? FOUR MONTHS AFTER ‘SELFLESS’ ALBUM RELEASE FANS WONDER

With sporadic social media presence(only 2 posts in May), Mordecaii’s fans are wondering what is happening with their favorite artist.

The singer released his debut album SELFLESS on January 17th despite accumulating millions of streams – the singer has remained almost silent without promoting his body of work regarded by many as a masterpiece project.

ZERO OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEOS NO TOUR NO NEW MUSIC?

The singer parted ways with David Kazadi’s music label Kazadi Music late last year, claiming that after Kazadi left him to manage his music because he was focused on The Icon Zambia S1, he figured he could do it himself.

He also said he noticed his view count was dropping with every new song he released whilst with Kazadi Music. These factors are partly accounting for his departure. (Source: ZMB Talks interview with Mordecaii early this year).

The two parties came to a consensus and released the album after months of delays due to contractual disagreements. But four months later, the 13-track album has not received management attention it deserves to reach maximum favorable success.

This has, in turn, caused raised eyebrows as the artist has also disappeared from the mainstream space.

The artist only released a visualizer for his album lead single, “Amen,” which was highly criticized for its poor video quality – regardless of the criticism, the visualizer has gone ahead to accumulate 890,000 YouTube views in five months.

Has the singer failed to maintain his brand status due to financial reasons, or is his song’s success one luck shot in the bulls eye that he can’t keep the momentum?

Should he go back to Kazadi Music? What is happening to the talented singer? His beloved fans wonder!