Where Is the Truth? Questions Surrounding the Death and Burial of Former President Lungu

It appears that there was a deliberate intention to handle the matter as though it involved the burial of an unidentified or unclaimed body in a South African hospital, while key individuals remained abroad—seemingly orchestrating confusion and misinformation back home in Zambia.

The refusal to permit public viewing of the body or to repatriate the remains for burial on Zambian soil, combined with the announcement that the casket would be subject to screening upon arrival, raises serious doubts. These actions strongly suggest that the death may not be genuine, and instead may be part of a broader, clandestine political strategy, possibly operating under the guise of a “Plan B.”

To date, no government official has come forward to confirm that they have personally seen the remains of the late former President. This raises a troubling and fundamental question: how can the Government of the Republic of Zambia fail to verify the passing of its own former Head of State?

As a sovereign nation, we must demand transparency, truth, and dignity in the handling of matters of such national importance.