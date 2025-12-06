While South Africa’s government maintains a hostile stance toward Israel, King Buyelekha Dalindyebo—Nelson Mandela’s cousin just completed an official visit to Jerusalem

 While South Africa’s government maintains a hostile stance toward Israel, King Buyelekha Dalindyebo—Nelson Mandela’s cousin and ruler of the AbaThembu Kingdom—just completed an official visit to Jerusalem .





Invited by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, his delegation met President Isaac Herzog and explored Israeli water and agricultural tech that could aid flood-hit Eastern Cape communities.

This trip marks the fourth South African delegation to Israel in recent weeks, signaling growing grassroots diplomacy despite ANC policy. The king’s actions echo Mandela’s legacy of dialogue, not division.





Does this reflect a broader shift in South African public opinion, or even a challenge to Pretoria’s foreign policy? 樂



Source: sajr.co.za