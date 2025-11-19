White House blames reporter after Trump calls her ‘piggy’

The White House blamed Bloomberg News correspondent Catherine Lucey after President Donald Trump referred to her as “piggy.”

On Friday, Lucey had asked Trump about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal during a gaggle aboard Air Force One.

The reporter wondered why the president was defensive, “if there’s nothing incriminating in the files.”

“Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” Trump snapped.

Without providing evidence, an unnamed White House official later told The Guardian that Lucey was to blame.

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way towards her colleagues on the plane,” the official said. “If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”