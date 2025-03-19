White model who now “identifies as black” announces plan to widen her nose and “move to Africa”

A white woman who “identifies as black” has revealed she is planning to move to Africa.

Martina Big, 36, who is from Germany, and her husband Michael Eurwen, 38, both inject Melanotan, a synthetic hormone to darken their skin.

But the glamour model, who has 32T breasts after operations to enhance them, has since claimed she has “received invitations from fans in many African countries”.

Big and her partner are now planning to move to Africa.

“My husband and I had already planned to emigrate a few years ago, but then the pandemic hit,” Big said.

“We have received invitations from fans in many African countries and so it hasn’t been easy to choose. Currently, we have Kenya and Namibia on our shortlist.

“Since most of my modelling jobs are in Europe and the US, Michael fears it will be difficult for me to earn money in Africa. I’ve had to work hard to convince him that this is the best decision for us.”

The glamour model – who goes by the name of Malaika Kubwa, meaning Big Angel in Swahili, after a baptism ceremony – claims to have the largest breasts in Europe.

As well as breast enhancements, she has undergone lip augmentations and plans to undergo a butt augmentation and surgery to “widen her nose” before heading to Africa.

She said: “My husband and I are still working on the schedule. It’s especially important that I have my surgeries (buttock augmentation and nose widening) done here in Europe beforehand.

“Since I want my surgeries very extreme, I don’t know any surgeons in Africa who can do those. I am hoping that we can resolve the remaining issues soon and realise our dream of emigrating as soon as possible.”

White model who now “identifies as black” after having tanning injections, announces plan to widen her nose and “move to Africa”

Big before body modifications

Big, who has visited Africa three times, feels confident she and her husband will be embraced by the African people.

When she visited Nairobi for the first time in 2018, the glamour model claimed she was recognised by some of the local people and even had fans wanting to take selfies with her.

She said: “I want to emigrate to Africa because I feel a deep connection to the African people.

“The harsh criticism usually comes from the US via social media. People say things like ‘You’re White, you’ll never be Black’ or say my skin is ‘Blackface’. But I don’t take these comments to heart.

“I assume that people who have negative attitudes toward me hold back when they meet me in person. Though I never walk around alone, my husband always accompanies me.

“Every time I’ve visited Africa though, I’ve felt at home and overwhelmed by the response.

“Once, as I got out of a taxi, a fan recognised me and a short time later, I was surrounded by a whole crowd of people wanting to take selfies with me and asking me many questions. I can’t wait to live there.”