“WHITE SOUTH AFRICANS, SUPPORT BAFANA TOO!” – GAYTON MCKENZIE CALLS OUT DOUBLE STANDARDS IN SPORTS SUPPORT





Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has sparked national debate after calling on white South Africans to show the same passion for Bafana Bafana as they do for the Springboks.





Speaking during a sports engagement event, McKenzie said it’s disappointing that rugby stadiums are packed with fans — mostly white — who pay up to R3,000 per ticket, while Bafana Bafana, the national soccer team, often struggles to attract more than 100 fans for matches where tickets cost as little as R50.





He emphasized that true nation-building means celebrating and supporting all national teams, regardless of the sport.



> “We can’t talk about unity if we only show up for one sport. When the Springboks play, the stadiums are full. When Bafana plays, it’s empty. That’s not unity — that’s selective patriotism,” said McKenzie.





The Minister added that the Department of Sport is working to make football stadiums safer, more family-friendly, and inclusive to all races. He also called on the private sector and media to give soccer the same level of coverage and respect that rugby enjoys.





McKenzie’s remarks have divided opinions — some praised him for speaking uncomfortable truths, while others accused him of politicizing sport.