White Woman Calls Cops After Realizing She Hired a Black Landscaper

An African American man who owns a lawn care business said he faced racism when a white homeowner canceled his services mid-job after realizing he was Black. The encounter, captured on video, shows the woman calling the police while he continued working to mow her lawn.

TikTok user @heaintthatfunny shared the video showing the woman refusing his work in a quiet residential neighborhood, as reported by Atlanta Black Star. He said the situation started because she said she had no idea she was hiring Black workers and became upset when she realized she had done so.

The video pans between the woman on her phone, apparently calling authorities, and parts of the lawn already trimmed. The landscaper points out, “We’ve already started. Look how much we’ve cut already.”

While waiting for the police, the woman snapped pictures of his license plate and reportedly used a racial slur before declining further work. His two sons watched the encounter unfold. He also said the homeowner found him through a third-party app that clearly showed his name, face, and work vehicle, yet she hired him anyway.

When police arrived, the officer listened to both sides, then apologized to the landscaper and even asked for his business card for future services. “I didn’t deserve for her to treat me like that. There is no defending her. Wrong is wrong,” he said.

The video went viral on TikTok in 2024, gaining nearly 800,000 views, drawing comments highlighting the incident as disrespectful and racist. The business owner continues to grow his company while holding a full-time job, sharing the incident to highlight discrimination in everyday services.