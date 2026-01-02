“WHO ARE WE REALLY SERVING?” CHIWENGA TAKES VEILED SWIPE AT ZANU PF ELITE





Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has ignited fresh political tremors after delivering a blistering call for “ethical leadership” and “clean governance,” urging Zanu PF leaders to reflect on the legacy they are leaving behind. Speaking as Acting President while President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on annual leave, Chiwenga’s remarks come amid an intensifying succession battle within the ruling party.





Addressing mourners at Heroes Acre during the burial of retired Brigadier-General Mathias Tizirai Ngarava, Chiwenga condemned a system that allows a powerful few to accumulate vast wealth while millions of Zimbabweans sink deeper into poverty. His words were widely seen as a thinly veiled attack on the current political order.





Chiwenga reminded party elites that the liberation struggle was never fought to enrich individuals through corruption, nepotism, or tribal favoritism. Instead, he challenged leaders to choose between a legacy of sacrifice, patriotic service, and national purpose or one defined by plunder and self-enrichment.





As tensions simmer within Zanu PF, Chiwenga’s message has set tongues wagging across the political landscape.