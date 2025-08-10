Who Does Alice Rowland Musukwa Think She Is?- Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

Who Does Alice Rowland Musukwa Think She Is?



By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



There are moments when public figures cross such a clear moral line that the only question worth asking is: Who do they think they are?





Alice Rowland Musukwa recently decided, in her apparent wisdom, to publicly question whether the widow of the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and her children were truly mourning their loss. Let that sink in. A grieving family, still reeling from the death of their husband and father, is subjected to an insensitive, intrusive, and downright shameful question from someone who had no place and no right to ask it.





Who is Alice to make such a judgment? What qualifies her to peer into the private grief of a family and publicly cast doubt on its sincerity? It is not just arrogant; it is cruel. Grief is deeply personal, and no outsider, especially not one with no meaningful relationship to the deceased, has the authority to declare whether it is genuine or not.





For anyone in their rightful mind, this would be obvious. But apparently not to Alice. Such comments not only reveal a staggering lack of empathy, they also make people wonder: How was she raised? Was she taught that it is acceptable to wound those already in pain? Was she taught that the attention she might gain from controversy is worth more than the decency owed to the bereaved?





This is not about politics, party loyalties, or public image. This is about basic humanity, the understanding that a grieving widow and her children deserve compassion, not interrogation. By asking such a stupid and heartless question, Alice has diminished herself in the eyes of many, exposing not confidence but pettiness, not influence but ignorance.





In moments like these, silence would have been wiser, dignity would have been stronger, and empathy would have been the mark of true character. Sadly, she chose the opposite.