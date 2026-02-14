Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? Dubai tycoon replaced as DP World CEO over Epstein ties

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has been replaced as the head of Dubai’s DP World after the recent emails published by the DOJ showed a decade-long relationship between the tycoon and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Dubai’s Government Media Office announced new appointments for the positions of chairman and CEO of DP World, without naming bin Sulayem. These positions were previously held by the Dubai tycoon.

Who are replacing him?

DP World has announced that Essa Kazim will be the new chairman of its board of directors. Yuvraj Narayan has been named as the group CEO.

“DP World announced the appointment of His Excellency Essa Kazim as Chairman of its Board of Directors and the appointment of Yuvraj Narayan as Group Chief Executive Officer,” the Dubai government statement said.

The ‘torture video’ email:

In 2009, Epstein wrote in an email, “Where are you? are you ok , I loved the torture video.” The recipient replied, “I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of may.”

Though the name of the recipient was redacted, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted, “A Sultan seems to have sent this,” adding that the Justice Department should make the name public.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to Massie’s post that “the Sultan’s name is available unredacted in the files” and cited another document which names Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

The newly released emails suggest that Epstein and bin Sulayem had a decades-long relationship. The topics of conversation between the two often included sex, escorts and intimate massages.

In one of the emails to bin Sulayem in 2013, Epstein wrote, “You are one of my most trusted friends in (every) sense of the word. You have never let me down.”

Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem?

The World Economic Forum once described how “under his leadership, DP World has grown its network to over 78 countries and become a vital partner to global businesses.” His profile, which was earlier visible on the company’s website, is, however, now been deleted. Anyone trying to access it is met with a “404 Error” page. His LinkedIn profile has also been deleted.