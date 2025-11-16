WHO Releases First Global Guidelines for Managing Diabetes in Pregnancy

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released its first-ever global guidelines for managing diabetes during pregnancy, a condition affecting one in six pregnancies — or about 21 million women each year.

The guidelines offer 27 evidence-based recommendations designed to improve outcomes for both mothers and babies.

They emphasize individualized care, regular blood glucose monitoring, tailored treatment plans, and multidisciplinary support for women with pre-existing diabetes.

Diabetes in pregnancy significantly increases the risk of pre-eclampsia, stillbirth, birth injuries, and long-term cardiometabolic diseases for both mother and child, with the heaviest burden falling on low- and middle-income countries.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “WHO has long had guidance on diabetes and guidance on pregnancy, but this is the first time we have issued a specific standard of care for managing diabetes during pregnancy.

“These guidelines are grounded in the realities of women’s lives and health needs, and provide clear, evidence-based strategies to deliver high-quality care for every woman, everywhere.”

The recommendations aim to integrate diabetes care into routine antenatal services and ensure equitable access to essential medicines and technologies.

The launch coincides with this year’s World Diabetes Day theme, “Diabetes across life stages,” which emphasizes access to integrated care and supportive environments for people living with diabetes from childhood to old age.

Diabetes now affects over 800 million people globally and is the leading cause of heart disease, kidney failure, blindness, and lower-limb amputation.

Its impact stretches across generations and health systems, prompting WHO to call for urgent action, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

The organization notes that the new pregnancy guidelines are part of a broader strategy to strengthen maternal health, prevent diabetes, and promote long-term well-being across generations.