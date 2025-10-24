WHO TO REVISE AZITHROMYCIN GUIDELINES AMID RISING ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE CONCERNS IN AFRICA





By: MBC Digital



World Health Organization (WHO) says it plans to revise its guidelines on the mass distribution of the antibiotic azithromycin in Africa after new research showed limited benefits from treating only infants and raised concerns about growing antibiotic resistance.





Azithromycin is commonly used to treat bacterial infections such as pneumonia, strep throat, ear and intestinal infections.





Earlier trials, including one in Malawi (MORDOR trial), showed that giving all children under five two doses of azithromycin yearly reduced child deaths by 13.5 percent.





However, a new study found no significant impact when only babies were treated.



WHO says the new recommendations, expected next year, will aim to balance saving lives and preventing drug resistance.





This comes as WHO recently warned that antimicrobial resistance is on the rise globally, driven by the overuse and misuse of antibiotics in humans and

animals.

#SunFmTvNews