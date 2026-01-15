WHO urges governments to hike taxes on sugary drinks and alcohol 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on governments around the world to significantly increase taxes on sugary drinks and alcohol, warning that these products are too cheap and too accessible — and are quietly driving serious health crises.

According to WHO, easy access to sugary beverages and alcohol is fuelling obesity, diabetes, cancer, injuries and other preventable diseases, while putting enormous pressure on already stretched health systems.

“Health taxes have been shown to reduce consumption of these harmful products,” WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said. “They also generate revenue that governments can invest in health, education and social protection,” Punch reported.

WHO revealed that at least 116 countries currently tax sugary drinks, but many high-sugar products still escape these levies. These include 100 per cent fruit juices, sweetened milk drinks, and ready-to-drink coffees and teas.

On alcohol, the organisation noted that 167 countries tax beer, wine and spirits. However, alcohol has become more affordable in many places because taxes have not been adjusted for inflation or rising incomes since 2022.

WHO warned that regularly consuming sugary drinks increases the risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, dental problems and osteoporosis. Alcohol, on the other hand, is linked to poor mental health, maternal and child health risks, communicable and non-communicable diseases, and higher chances of injury.

To back its case, WHO cited the UK’s sugar tax introduced in 2018, which led to reduced sugar consumption, a £338 million revenue boost in 2024 alone, and lower obesity rates among young girls — particularly in poorer communities.

WHO is now urging governments to raise and redesign taxes on tobacco, alcohol and sugary drinks as part of a broader push to protect public health and reduce avoidable deaths.