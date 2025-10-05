Whoever, if it’s a Bemba who will be on top and an Easterner as running mate, we will win – Mumbi Phiri





By Mubanga Mubanga



Senior PF member Mumbi Phiri says whether the PF chooses a Bemba president and an Easterner as running mate or vice-versa, they will win the general elections next year.





But PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda said the “nonsense” of tribalism will not be tolerated in PF as it must be confined to the ruling UPND.





In a voice note posted on one of the PF’s WhatsApp groups and availed to Daily Revelation by sources, Phiri said whether the PF chose a Bemba president with an Easterner running mate, or vice versa, they were going to win the elections.





“Counsel Chisanga is saying the truth, this post you have posted is saying the truth. And that is what some people are failing to see. Whoever, if it is Bemba who will be on top, an Easterner running mate we will win. If it is an Easterner on top, a Bemba running mate



