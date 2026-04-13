WHY ARE GIVEN, KAMBWILI  TOLERATING A MILES SAMPA?

WHY ARE GIVEN, KAMBWILI TOLERATING A M.ENTALLY CHALLENGED PERSON, MILES?





One of the greatest traits of Hakainde Hichilema, which explains today why he is President after managing to remove a sitting government is that, he is a tough tested person who doesn’t backslide anyhow.





When HH hates you, you will remain hated. When HH decides to do something to you, he will do it no matter what.





HH has taught a very hard lesson to dogs of the wind like Chilufya Tayali. Not long ago, Tayali was busy insulting, defaming HH in all sorts of ways including peddling a notion that he had a relationship with Chipo Mwanawasa. That story was started by Tayali.





HH then decided to sort Tayali. Remember Tayali has ever been insulting HH from his opposition days.





Today, HH has power and Tayali has run away from Zambia. In order to make HH forget about all the insults, the defaming and malicious nonsense, Tayali has employed himself to sing praises for HH in anything including stupidity.





Everyone knows that Tayali is today praising HH for personal survival. He is finding life very difficult in exile and wants to come back to Zambia.

When you look at the amount or gibberish Tayali praises about HH and his governance, by now, you would expect that he was forgiven and allowed to come back to Zambia to live normally. But no. Tayali himself knows that HH is not like that. Yes you can praise him in all sorts of ways but when the time to pay comes, you will pay.





A criminal Kelvin Sampa thought by praising HH 24/7, he can get away with his crookedness. Where is Kelvin Sampa today? He is in prison. Despite joining UPND, praising HH and employing himself as a number one bootlicker, Kelvin Sampa still went to prison.





This is going to be Tayali’s fate whenever he decides to come back to Zambia, if HH will still be President. He can be lied to by people who are close to HH that he is safe but the truth is HH doesn’t operate like that.





This is one trait we admire about HH. HH doesn’t tolerate nonsense. Never!



And this is the trait that is missing in PF leaders. Miles Sampa has single handedly destroyed PF and this party is gone. But these PF members keep on entertaining Miles. They keep on forgiving Miles and begging him around. Yes, he can be pronounced as the Legal president of PF as per UPND court standards, but, with what following?





What following does Miles command politically? Yes there are a few mentally challenged people he is appointing, who are accepting those appointments but who are these people? What influence do they have? What following do they command?





It is these PF members, leaders who make Miles feel very important by always trying to soothe him and make him feel like he is someone worthwhile. Miles has no relevance. Even in Matero he can’t win an election.





If PF leaders, from way back, treated Miles half of what HH does in treating his enemies, by now, they would have made progress politically than the nonsense we keep seeing happening.





Therefore, Given Lubinda is wrong to start talking about sitting down with Miles over his supposedly legal status.Unless Given is also among the architects of the rubbish of Miles, what he is saying that Miles has to be spoken to is rubbish. Miles is a badly brought up person. He is a bad person who can’t change. In fact, we now believe those who question his mental fitness

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Assuming you talk to Miles. He accepts whatever rubbish proposal you have, will the PF be on the ballot? The answer is categorically no. HH has already decided that PF won’t be on the ballot. So what exactly is the benefit of talking to Miles? Does he have keys to the loyalty of PF supporters? The answer is no. PF supporters are with Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu. If Given was talking about sitting down with Brian Mundubile or Makebi Zulu, it would make some sense because they are the ones who have the following. Miles has no followers





If Miles was dealing with a serious person like Paul Kagame or Mnangangwa, we believe by now, some “counselors” from Congo or somewhere, would have put an end to his nonsense. Political problems require political solutions. Dialogue is a waste of time.

Source: The Candidates