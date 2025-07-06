Why are our hospitals and clinics overwhelmed? Foreign policy affects domestic policy- Mmusi Maimane

By Mmusi Maimane

Posted today on Twitter



Why are our hospitals and clinics overwhelmed? Foreign policy affects domestic policy.





The ANC supported two corrupt parties in the SADC region and as those countries failed, their citizens came to South Africa, some followed the legal route and others did not.





The two largest immigrant populations in South Africa are from Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Why is that the case?





The ANC supported and enabled Zanu PF and Frelimo. These parties were looting their nations and causing mass poverty. They were rigging elections but instead of condemning those election results ANC endorsed them.







As a result those who sought to vote out these corrupt regimes failed. Elections were rigged, activists killed and voters frustrated.



The problems in our hospitals and clinics is a result of the dictatorship in Zimbabwe. Those thugs who run that country stole everything including elections. We must be honest about this part of the issue.





We need stronger borders but let’s be clear, unless we deal with the root causes of the problem which are Zanu PF and Frelimo we will not solve these challenges.



Let us also be aware that there are some who are trying to bury their own failures under the grave of immigration.





Auditors are being murdered on the streets because they have uncovered corruption. There are leaders who have stolen billions from the people for decades and built mansions.



There are leaders who have failed to prioritise education and building manufacturing capacity. They are now playing politics of scapegoating to hide their hand and avoid accountability.





This problem needs to be dealt with at the foreign policy level. We need to stop supporting these corrupt parties and their dictatorships. We need to call for free and fair elections in every SADC nation.





We need to hold those who rig elections accountable. We need to call for election reforms before those elections are due. The ANC needs to realise that there is a new revolution in Africa.





The oppressed are now being oppressed by Zanu PF and Frelimo. They are not the good guys anymore. They are part of the problem.