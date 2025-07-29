WHY ARE PRAISE SINGERS CATCHING FEELINGS?-Sishuwa Sishuwa

WHY ARE PRAISE SINGERS CATCHING FEELINGS?



I merely stated facts, akin to saying 1+1=2. I do not understand why anyone would catch feelings when I did not add my opinion in any way to the stated facts. Praise singers may find the irrefutable facts uncomfortable but I did not create them.

I am merely stating them as they exist today: On assuming office in 2021, President Hichilema found five commissioners at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) who were all appointed by his predecessor.

These five were Ndiyoyi Mutiti, Vincent Mukanda, Ali Simwinga, Esau Chulu and Emily Sikazwe from Western, Northwestern, Northern, Eastern and Eastern provinces, respectively.





Since then, three commissioners have had their contracts not renewed by Hichilema. The latest occurred on 30 June 2025 when Ali Simwinga left the ECZ, following the earlier exits of Chulu and Sikazwe in 2022 whose contracts were also not renewed by Hichilema despite the fact that they, like Simwinga, were eligible for another seven year term.

With Simwinga’s exit, the ECZ is now left with four commissioners, all from one region — Mwangala Zaloumis, Vincent Mukanda, Ndiyoi Mutiti, and McDonald Chipenzi.





So far, Hichilema has replaced departing commissioners with individuals from his region. What is wrong with stating these facts?



-Sishuwa Sishuwa