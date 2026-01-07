WHY ARE THEY NOT TAKING ME TO COURT – NYASULU
… are they scared because I mentioned some people at State House?
Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) director general Victor Nyasulu is wondering why the UPND administration is hesitant to take him to court about the cause of his dismissal.
Nyasulu also said the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) was scared to take him to court because of the revelations he brought out about the pressures some State House officials were exerting on him over procurement matters at ZAMMSA.
”The nation will remember that four statutory investigations by ZP, DEC, ZAMMRA & Presidential Forensic Audit following the 61 medicine containers saga. To date none of those reports have been publicised for the nation to know the truth about Hon. Sylvia Masebo’s hollow hullabaloo! What sort of governance
UPND is a rotten corrupt party, a lot worse than PF.
Here they are being challenged to take the matter to court. But they know they will be exposed. Just like the KKIA gold scandal, they had to stop court cases because Hakainde’s name was mentioned as being involved in the scandal. This is on record. These thieves stole 750 million USD of sugillite. The FIC report also told us that the thieves in power stole 4 billion USD in one year alone. Then there was that 80 million USD they sent to China, and those 61 medical containers. These thieves think all citizens are cows to turn a blind eye to these thefts. These thieves need to be voted out and jailed. Only fools can support such nonsense.
DO NOT BE FOOLED.
DO NOT BE A FOOL.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
Take them to court yourself why are you scared of summoning them if you’re not guilty? Remember that they will come for you it’s just a matter of time.