‎WHY ARE THEY NOT TAKING ME TO COURT – NYASULU

‎… are they scared because I mentioned some people at State House?



‎

‎

‎

‎Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) director general Victor Nyasulu is wondering why the UPND administration is hesitant to take him to court about the cause of his dismissal.



‎

‎Nyasulu also said the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) was scared to take him to court because of the revelations he brought out about the pressures some State House officials were exerting on him over procurement matters at ZAMMSA.



‎

‎”The nation will remember that four statutory investigations by ZP, DEC, ZAMMRA & Presidential Forensic Audit following the 61 medicine containers saga. To date none of those reports have been publicised for the nation to know the truth about Hon. Sylvia Masebo’s hollow hullabaloo! What sort of governance

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/why-arent-they-taking-me-to-court-nyasulu-are-they-scared-because-of-some-people-i-mentioned/