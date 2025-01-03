Why Bafokeng & Bakgatla Ba Kgafela In  Are Richest Tribes In Africa

By Peter Sinkamba

1️⃣ BAFOKENG are the richest tribe in Africa with assets valued at P56 billion, R31 billion Sovereign Wealth Fund, 40% of JSE Listed Royal Bafokeng Platinum, Receives R870m Mining royalties annually, Built R450m Private Combined School, Has TVET Education Centre, Refurbished Phokeng Mall, Owns a Stadium

2️⃣ BAKGATLA BA KGAFELA are the second richest tribe in Africa valued at P32 billion. Bakgatla have lot of land with minerals and leased land to Sun City resort. They also own stadium, malls, television station and lot of valuable infrastructure

These tribes are the richest in Africa not because they hold more land than any other tribe from Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa, Namibia and Zambia. They are the richest because their chiefs negotiated with developers on their land (mining and other developments) deals that bring about widespread benefit to their people, including but not limited to 50℅ equity in those investments.

After we took Zambian chiefs (late Senior Chief Chiwala, Chief Nkana, Chiefteness Malembeka and Chief Lumpuma) in 2007 to meet the Bafokeng King in Rusternburg, on return the chiefs and we worked closely with the then Attorney General (now His Lordship Chief Justice Mumba Malila); the House of Chiefs; and the late President Mwanawasa, to enact Section 136 of the Mines and Minerals Development Act 2008. Section 136 provided for mineral royalty tax sharing.

Mwanawasa died soon after the enactment of the Mines Act. Sadly, his successors refused to implement the law, and actually repealed Section 136 in 2015.

Since 2008, more than 13 million tonnes of copper worth US$100 billion have been produced. By refusing to implement Section 136, and subsequently repealing it, tribes in mining areas have been robbed of their royalties or inheritance running in billions of dollars.

After the repeal, we embarked on a campaign to legalize cannabis and industrial hemp for medicinal, industrial and economic benefits. The campaign was successful leading to the enactment of the Cannabis Act No. 33 of 2021 and Industrial Hemp Act No. 34 of 2021. The cannabis and industrial hemp laws would have assisted central government, the chiefs, and their subjects, generate in excess of US$36 billion per year. Sadly, the two laws have not been implemented by successive governments- the PF and UPND. In similar fashion, the tribes of Zambia that own arable land have been deprived of billions of dollars.

The elections are due on 13th August next year. Like the Bafokeng and Bakgatla, tribes in mining and arable areas of Zambia have an opportunity to elect a president who has proven ideas of widespread enrichment.

The People’s Pact and Green Party, with a leader with proven widespread ideas of community enrichment will launch Plan C. The plan is rooted in the green economy agenda for widespread enrichment, to grow the economy, heal the nation, and end poverty.

Vying for leadership without viable economic ideas has proven disastrous to our country. You have tried the rest. The year 2026 must be time to entrust the country in the hands of leaders with the best ideas for widespread enrichment.

Go green!

Go Plan C!

Go for the People’s Power!

Go for widespread enrichment!