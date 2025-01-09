Why Blaming ECL for Opposition Party Disunity Misses the Point



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



There is a growing narrative that former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), as the PF president and Tonse Alliance chairman, is responsible for the fragmentation within Zambia’s opposition. Some even suggest it is his duty to unite the opposition. But the key question is: Are the opposition parties themselves ready to unite?





ECL has repeatedly called on opposition leaders to set aside their differences and work together for the future of the nation. He has underscored the importance of a strong, unified opposition to secure Zambia’s long-term stability and prosperity. However, placing the blame for the opposition’s disunity solely on his shoulders is not only unfair—it is fundamentally misguided. The real issue is: Why aren’t opposition parties stepping up to unite? Why do they continue to foster division when the need for unity has never been greater?





The Opposition’s Own Responsibility



It is far too easy to blame one individual, but the uncomfortable truth is this: Unity cannot be imposed from above. It requires the collective will and commitment of every party involved. ECL, as a former head of state, does not have direct influence over opposition parties. The onus falls squarely on the opposition parties to take the lead in overcoming their divisions. Unity begins within their ranks, and it is their responsibility to transcend personal ambitions, political egos, and old grievances in service of Zambia’s future.





Rather than pointing fingers at ECL, we should encourage opposition leaders to focus on finding common ground. They must align their goals, set aside their differences, and work toward a shared vision for the country. Unity is not something that can be dictated or forced; it is built through self-reflection, mutual respect, and the realization that their collective strength is far greater than their individual pursuits.





Moreover, opposition leaders must understand that their disunity has direct, tangible consequences for the very people they claim to represent. Every time they fail to unite, they create a vacuum that others are eager to fill, effectively disenfranchising voters and perpetuating a political system that favors the status quo. The Zambian people deserve better—an opposition that is organized, credible, and capable of challenging the government while offering viable alternatives.





The Analogy of Building a House



Imagine the opposition as a team of builders tasked with constructing a house. Each builder has a specific skill—whether bricklaying, plumbing, or electrical work. But if the builders refuse to collaborate, the house will never be built. One might insist on working in a different room, ignoring the blueprint. Another may argue that the plumbing must come before the walls are finished. The electrician may refuse to wire the house until the walls are completed. No matter how much the foreman (ECL) tries to organize them, if each builder pursues their own agenda, the house will remain incomplete.





Similarly, opposition parties, despite their differing strategies and viewpoints, must work together around a unified plan. If they continue to operate in isolation, each chasing narrow interests and ignoring the broader vision, the “house” they aim to build—a united, effective opposition—will remain an illusion. Just as a house cannot be completed without cooperation, the opposition cannot succeed without unity and a shared vision. The responsibility lies with opposition leaders to rise above their differences and collaborate for the nation’s greater good.





Unity Beyond Personal Ambitions



The real challenge facing opposition leaders is not merely recognizing the necessity of unity but translating that recognition into concrete action, despite personal ambitions. Too often, individuals within opposition parties view unity as a compromise of their power or status. This short-sightedness weakens their collective ability to challenge the government effectively. True leadership requires prioritizing the nation’s needs above personal political survival.





Instead of focusing on vying for leadership positions or seeking dominance over one another, opposition leaders must embrace collaboration. They must approach the table with humility, understanding that no single party or individual can change the nation’s trajectory alone. The combined strength of a united opposition is a formidable force. If harnessed properly, it could drive the transformative change Zambia desperately needs.





The Consequences of Continued Division



What’s at stake here is much more than the opposition’s success or failure—it’s the future of Zambia’s democracy itself. If the opposition remains divided, it risks losing credibility in the eyes of the people. Failing to present a united front only reinforces the perception that the opposition is weak, fragmented, and incapable of offering a viable alternative to the ruling party. This will only serve to entrench the current political order, giving the government even more room to consolidate power.





The opposition has a profound responsibility to the people of Zambia. Citizens deserve a credible, accountable opposition that can effectively hold the government to account. If they fail to unite, they will deepen political fragmentation, erode public trust in the democratic process, and pave the way for the rise of an increasingly authoritarian regime.





Conclusion



Unity within the opposition is not the responsibility of any one individual—whether ECL or anyone else. It is a collective endeavor that requires determination, maturity, and a relentless focus on Zambia’s long-term well-being. Rather than continuing to place the blame on ECL for the opposition’s failure to unite, we should champion the cause of unity. Zambia deserves an opposition that works together for the betterment of the nation and its people. It is time to stop the blame game and start working toward a united, prosperous Zambia.





For this vision to become a reality, all opposition parties must recognize that their survival and relevance depend on their ability to unite. They must rise above petty divisions, transcend personal ambitions, and focus on finding common ground for the nation’s future. Only then will Zambia be able to look forward to a truly democratic, accountable, and prosperous future.