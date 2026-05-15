Why Did Xi Jinping Choose the “Temple of Heaven” for Trump?



The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping was held at the legendary Temple of Heaven — a site once reserved for Chinese emperors to pray to Heaven for prosperity and stability.





Built in 1420 during the Ming Dynasty, the Temple symbolized the emperor’s “divine legitimacy” as the Son of Heaven. Analysts believe Xi’s choice of location was intentional — projecting China’s ancient power, political legitimacy, and historical depth to both Trump and the world.





The symbolism is hard to miss: two leaders of modern superpowers standing at a place once used by emperors believed to rule under Heaven’s mandate.





Even the state dinner reportedly carried a message, with Chinese and Western dishes served equally — signaling balance, respect, and strategic diplomacy between Beijing and Washington.