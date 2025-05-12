Why do we demonize second wives when Solomon and Joseph were not sons of first wives?- Nollywood filmmaker, Aniebiet Francis

ollywood filmmaker, Aniebiet Francis has asked why second wives are demonized when two prominent figures in the Bible, Solomon and Joseph, were not the sons of first wives.

“Grab your seats let’s talk about something very sensitive. Why do we demonize second wives when Solomon, David’s heir was not the son of David’s first wife and Joseph was the sons of Jacob’s second wife? Don’t you think that God wouldn’t have made the sons of these women prominent in the genealogy of Jesus, if He was so judge-mental of their positions in their marriages? As you are coming to support or counter this post, please come with Bible references. I won’t condone any tantrums here,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.