why has Maria Zaloumis not been arrested?- Laura Miti

By Laura Miti

Took me a long while to watch the Enock Simfukwe video because I feared the beating, that allegedly caused his death, was recorded.





The short clip is no less disturbing. This is why.



Sitting there bound, hand and foot, begging for the cord around his ankles to be loosened because it was biting into him, the young man has probably been roughed up, but he is alright. He can speak lucidly.





So, Enock was apprehended, subdued and restrained.



I can’t stop asking myself what horror happened to him, after that video, that resulted in brain injury.





Did they savagely beat up a man tied up like that? One who could not escape.





Can you imagine how he begged for mercy.



I will end by asking the question everyone is – why has Maria Zaloumis not been arrested? Surely the most she can hope for is a court of law acquitting her.





Can the police give the public an explanation that makes sense?





Please do not let us hear that she has left the country.