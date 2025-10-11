Why have Presidential Candidates like Nevers Mumba reduced themselves to cheap Praise Singers?- FDD

Why have Presidential Candidates like Nevers Mumba reduced themselves to cheap Praise Singers?





As FDD we want to take a swipe against desperate and overzealous UPND cadres among them Enock Kavindele, Nevers Mumba, Paul Kabuswe , Elisha Matambo , Mwiinde and others.





It’s very shameful that both Kavindele and Nevers Mumba once viewed as presidential hopefuls have reduced themselves to such roles as praise singers all because of survival.





Who is Kavindele to tell us zambians to forget our democratic right to remove an incompetent Hichilema from office? As FDD, we find this statement that we should forget about 2026 because of HH, who has failed lamentably, to be an insult to the zambian people.





Ala shikulu baka vindele, ifwe tatutukana. Nomba ngatwamwaba ati mwaba ichatile, ninshi twamishoka. Zambia does not belong to Hichilema. Zambia is for zambians.





Equally we find the desperation of people like Trevor Mwiinde, Elisha Matambo , Paul Kabuswe and Mwaliteta over Mr John Sangwa to be undemocratic and premitive. Who do these guys think they are in this country? Do Matamba, Kabuswe, Mwiinde and Obvious think Zambia is their own house or what?





Who is Elisha Matambo to tell a native zambian like John Sangwa not to enter the copperbelt? Who are Kabuswe and Mwiinde to question the nationality of Mr John Sangwa who is an indigenous zambian? Country men and women, this is the highest level of nonsense we continue to see under these failures.





As FDD we are disappointed that power appears to have gotten to the minds of these UPND cadres and the country must act now by ensuring that we unanimously and resoundingly vote out Hichilema and the UPND.





It’s sad that the UPND are busy doing the very vices they condemned the Patriotic Front for. How do these guys become so myopic and stupid to everything they went through? Has Matambo forgotten that at one time Lusambo threatened Hakainde Hichilema that Copperbelt was a no go area for him? Has Matambo forgotten that Police prevented Hichilema to enter Chipata ? Where is Hakainde now? Where is Lusambo? gentleman let as be responsible. Power is Temporal and soon and very soon, you will be running all over places while you are forgetting your actions now.





Zambia must remain a democratic space for everyone regardless of tribe, creed, political or religious orientation. No one has the right to warn another citizen on how they should enjoy their rights or take part in the affairs of the nation.





And it is because of this breakdown in the rule of law under Hichilema that, as zambians, we have a spiritual duty to vote out Hichilema come 2026. Everyone must join this movement.





Like Martin Luther king, we must all match together towards freedom. If you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl. But we must move. This is our call to every citizen of Zambia including our cooperating partners.



Issued by



Anthony Chibuye

FDD Spokesperson