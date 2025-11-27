Why Hon. Chishimba Kambwili Remains One of PF’s Strongest Options for Party President”



_By Michael Zephania Phiri Political Activist_





If the PF wants a President who won’t kneel, won’t shake, and won’t sell the party for survival then the choice is simple: Chishimba Kambwili.





He has been in the fire, walked through the storms, carried Cabinet responsibility, and still remained loyal to the grassroots when others ran to the highest bidder.





Kambwili is not perfect he is proven. Not polished but powerful. Not experimental but experienced.





At a time when PF needs a fighter with a voice that cannot be muted and a backbone that cannot be broken, Kambwili remains the strongest bet for the PF presidency.





In short: If the party wants safety, choose anyone. But if the party wants victory choose Kambwili.