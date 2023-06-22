WHY IS ECL LIVING IN A RENTED HOUSE WHEN HIS FAMILY HAS BUILT SANCTUARIES ? …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

No one hates ECL and his family , some people warn us from talking about ECL, but why shouldn’t we when he is former president in zambia , especially that now the family is looking like it is wealthier than the country , he comes into public view , they tell us all the reasons they think are necessary to , , this must be made very clear ,even the fight and struggle to remove him from power was done in the common need to save the country , when I reminded the people of zambia that if ECL was planning to come back in politics , it was not meant to sarve the people of zambia , but to protect this hidden wealth , secure friends and relatives , ensure the country was under extreme surveillance under authoritarian schemes . Who is ECL ? , a new book must be rewritten to confirm his real personality and character on earth .

We have seen the former president of south Africa being charged for various corruption cases , but why do we think in Zambia that one who is a minister or former and respected persons can’t be prosecuted for similar crimes , in fact these correctional facilities are supposed to be more filled with such people than chicken thieves or animal wrastlers . It is time that now in Zambia we know why after 59 years of independence , the poverty levels are extremely high , the gap between the rich and the poor is widening , the country has been dumped with a serious debt crisis . Wealth of a country has been surpped by very few individuals because of our poor judgement in choosing leaders that we trust with the responsibility of this country , sympathy has definitely consumed us .

Was this move before govt could decide to allocate a house for him deciept to the zambian people , when ECL and his family quickly shifted to the current rented house ? , we should recall that ECL once said ,” HE DID NOT SEE ANY REASON WHY GOVT WAS OBLIGATED TO BUILD FORMER PRESIDENTS HOUSES WHEN THEY WERE CABLE OF BUILDING THEIR OWN ” . It is of great concern that ECL left state house to go and rent a house of his choice , when his wife and children had buit houses worth.millions of US dollars money from unknown sources , these properties that are being handed over and siezed from ECL’s family without him having any property in this country calls for the nations attention to remind ourselves who former president ECL was for this country .

This issue brings a lot of doubts in the minds of many zambians whether the house ECL is renting is for the said landlord , if truly ECL chose to rent than going to stay in one of the properties for his children or wife or even friends that were managing their family properties , may be the truth is on its way for the nation to know what is going on and what surrounds the most complicated former president zambia has ever had . It is still compelling to know how former ministers appointed by ECL walked away from govt with so much wealth , how did then him leave govt to go and rent from a football players mansion when his family has such wealth which is seen associated to proceeds of crimes ? .

There has been a lot of soliderity pilgrimages for ECL and his family by his followers , they must be alarmed to see these properties owned by his wife and children , the state has not removed his immunity and it may be premature to suggest ECL made himself richer than zambia . The followers of this family must understand that this wealth generation by ECL’s family has been revealed to PF members , that following blindly is a sin , this wealth belongs to all zambians but power centered it for the family to create an empire . When we saw former ministers with such properties one now should know that birds of the same feathers flock together .

Who is going to continue vindicating president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for being president of this country ?. Is this persecution to see the law enforcement wings retrieving wealth of the country from a single family of ECL ?, how many schools are we able to build from the 1/4 quarter of wealth just from ECL’s family before his properties are revealed ? , this is sad for the country and we should take these lessons very serious , the first step was to save the country in 2021 , by ushering a leader with a patriotic attitude to consider the securing of our nations future generations , one of the most examples is free education which is an opportunity for every able child to be in school in Zambia. Who is going to take away anything from the new dawn govt ?. God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY