Why is  ECZ giving this $2.4million tender to a company from Mauritius? – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Why is the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) giving this $2.4million tender to a company from Mauritius?





ECZ has picked a trading company called; Axon Global Trading of Mauritius to do the engineering work of supplying, delivery, installation and commissioning the automated biometric identification system (ABIS).





Zambian companies have capacity to source, deliver and install an automated biometric identification system.





Everything, you have to favour foreigners over local people and businesses.