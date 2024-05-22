Why Is HH And Police IG Planning To Ambush Me At Night- Cries Edgar Lungu

…
Fellow Citizens,
Yesterday, I received disturbing information, indicating that the Zambia Police Service has opened 25 dockets against me based on formal complaints from UPND members in Lusaka. To that effect, the police are under instructions to arrest me in the dark of the night any day by surprise!
My question is, why is President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambia Police Inspector General planning and mobilizing to ambush me at night, abduct, embarrass, and forcefully detain me like a hardcore criminal?
Where is the respect for the office of the former President in Zambia today if a sitting president can endorse a malicious ambush and barbaric arrest of a former head of state in the fashion l hear?
Wouldn’t issuing a police call-out suffice as per legal procedure? What is the motivation and goal behind this night ambush at my residence on me? Why this disrespect of the law and the office of former president?
Since transitioning to being a former Head of State of this country, I have been subjected to numerous unconstitutional actions by the state, from being barred from my simple morning workouts to being denied the right to travel, and now to being prevented from moving and making courtesy calls to anyone. I am practically under “house arrest” for no reason.
My appeal is straightforward! “Call me, and I will make myself available any day, any time during daylight hours.”
As far as I am aware, I have not committed any crime that would warrant the government, through the police, to start scheming against me in this manner.
I am deeply concerned about President Hichilema’s disregard for the “Rule of Law” and “Constitutional Democratic Values” by weaponizing law enforcement agencies against law-abiding citizens who criticize his leadership and governance. Please, let us defend our peace, democracy and constitution!
May God bless Zambia.
Edgar Chagwa Lungu
Sixth Republican President of Zambia. S
I didn’t expect thus, from a former Head of State….
*expect this….
Rule of law is the one you left and used. Coward
Can your informer give proof of this? When did HH become an arresting officer? Give us proof of your waffle.
Of course Edgar Lungu will NOT be arrested but I would ask him to reflect on how he sent a detachment of police officers to storm HH’s home where they even discharged teargas indoors, defected on his bed and stole food from refrigerators. Edgar Lungu has never apologised for that.
Just observing pa Zambia…
2023 was wasted just arresting people and useless Mingalatos..
Again 2024 the country has continued on the same Path …
What can one say? What will become of Zambia in 2025? Have never seen such Malabishi governments in my life!
Mr Lungu,No need to worry just continue what you are doing. HH is a very patient and long-suffering being. Just continue hanging yourself. You kept hiding your political interest until you were invited to come to open and now your scheme to use the church will not take you anywhere. Truly there is time for everything, you will definitely find what you want.