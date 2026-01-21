WHY IS MILES SAMPA STILL DETAINED? PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT MUNDUBILE DEMANDS ANSWERS.





Wednesday, 21 January 2025 (Smart Eagles)



Presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile has questioned why the Zambia Police appear to be disregarding directives issued by President Hakainde Hichilema, particularly on the handling of suspects charged with bailable offences.





President Hichilema has previously stated that no individual should be arrested before investigations are conducted and those facing bondable offences must not be detained unnecessarily.





Hon. Mundubile was speaking after visiting Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa who has been in police detention since yesterday over an alleged cyber-related offence.





He has expressed concern over what he described as conflicting positions between the President and the Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba and questioned whether the police leadership was acting independently of presidential guidance.





“We want to know whether the Inspector General of Police is a law unto himself, even to the extent of disregarding what the President has said,” Mr Mundubile said.





He added that the police had failed to provide clear reasons for the continued detention of the Matero lawmaker.





Mr Mundubile noted that President Hichilema has on several occasions publicly assured the nation that suspects particularly those facing bailable offences should not be detained unnecessarily.





“The President has repeatedly assured the nation that suspects will not be held unnecessarily, especially in cases involving bailable offences. We are therefore wondering why Mr Sampa continues to be detained,” he said.





Mr Mundubile has called upon President Hichilema and the Inspector General of Police to reconcile their public statements.





He said the continued detention of Mr Sampa raises questions about whether presidential directives are being respected by the Zambia Police.



