WHY IT IS CLEAR THAT PRESIDENT HH IS LOSING IN 2026 WITH OR WITHOUT THE OPPOSITION ON THE BALLOTS.



Elijah Temboh



Edgar Lungu was voted out of power with a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal fetching at K130.



What makes UPND think HH will survive the axe in 2026 with the same bag of mealie meal fetching at K400 today. Hunger is the greatest opposition HH has now.



Edgar Lungu was voted out of power in 2021 with the price of fuel fetching at K17. What makes UPND believe that HH will survive the knife in 2026 with fuel price at K34? Cost of commodities and cost of doing business is another opposition for HH.



Edgar Lungu was voted out of power with the dollar trading at K15 to $1. So what makes UPND cadres think HH will not be voted out in 2026 with the dollar at K26? Another opposition is the inflation rate.



Edgar Lungu was voted out of power despite ending loadshedding. So what makes UPND think that HH will survive the chop board with 24 hours of loadshedding mwebantu? The other biggest opposition is loadshedding; businesses are closing and people are losing employment.



Edgar Lungu was voted out of power with prices of fertiliser at K750. What makes UPND cadres think that with fertiliser fetching at K1,200 HH will survive? The Cost of farming is another opposition.



Edgar Lungu was voted out when he was giving farmers farming inputs early and each farmer was receiving 6 bags at K400. Now that no farmer receives 6 bags except medas of fertiliser and seeds very late, what makes UPND supporters think HH will win 2026 elections? Late delivery of inputs and readjustments is an opposition.



Edgar Lungu was voted out of power despite building schools, hospitals, clinics and roads. What makes UPND supporters think HH with zero infrastructure development will survive the chop board in 2026?



Edgar Lungu with few cases of corruption that he entertained was voted out of power. What makes UPND supporters think HH will survive the wrath of electorates with rampant corruption cases at every stage of his government?



Edgar Lungu was voted out of power despite stocking drugs in hospitals and clinics. What makes UPND supporters to think that HH will survive the uproar in 2026 with hospitals and clinics without drugs?



Edgar Lungu always strived to tell the nation the truth but he was voted out of power. So what makes UPND cadres think that HH will hold on to power with so many lies told to the nation so far?



Edgar Lungu declared a national day of prayer and fasting and had Christians for Lungu but he was voted out of power. What makes UPND cadres think HH will remain in power beyond 2026?



Edgar Lungu had at his disposal the ECZ, ZP, Zambia Army, ZAF, ZNS and all wings of government but he lost the elections. What makes UPND cadres think these can aid HH remain in power?



Edgar Lungu with stubborn cadres were removed from power. What makes these cadres think that they will fight for HH even on the ballots in 2026?



Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili, Enock Kabindele are among prominent and Influential politicians that joined Edgar Lungu but he failed to win. What makes UPND cadres think un Influential and finished wynter kabimba will help them win elections?



2026 is time for change.