OPINION: Why It Will Be Extremely Difficult To Remove President Cyril Ramaphosa From Power As He Remains The Most Powerful Political Figure In South Africa





Despite growing political pressure, impeachment calls and the Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala matter, many political analysts believe removing President Cyril Ramaphosa from power will be far more difficult than opposition parties hope.





Ramaphosa remains the most powerful president in South Africa because he still controls major influence inside the ANC, government structures and Parliament. The ANC continues to hold significant power nationally, and many senior leaders inside the ruling party are still publicly backing him despite the growing controversy.





Opposition parties may dominate social media debates and public outrage, but removing a sitting president requires major parliamentary numbers, internal ANC rebellion and a complete political collapse inside the ruling party — something that has not happened yet.





Ramaphosa also continues to maintain strong international relationships, business confidence and support from key factions that believe removing him could destabilize both the ANC and the country’s economy.





Even some of his critics admit that while the Phala Phala scandal has damaged his image, the President still has powerful allies protecting his position behind the scenes.





For now, South African politics appears deeply divided, but one thing is clear: Cyril Ramaphosa remains one of the most powerful political figures the country has seen in recent years.





Do you think Ramaphosa will survive the political pressure, or is this the beginning of the end for his presidency?