WHY JOIN UPND WHEN YOU WHERE A STAUNCH CRITIC OF HH? I have seen many attacking Thomas Sipalo on social media, even digging his old posts, taking screenshots: trying to hold his decision of joining the UPND and endorsing HH, accountable.





Fellow netizens, good politicias are defined by how independent their decisions are. Yes, Thomas Sipalo has been one of the biggest critics of president HH and the ruling party (UPND), in general: especially before UKA (alliance) disbanded. Why? Because he was in the opposition. It’s the job of the opposition to oppose/be against the decisions made by the ruling party. Our politics haven’t matured to the point where an opposition figure would appreciate the gains made by the ruling party.





Let me emphasize on this, I have seen people attacking Thomas Sipalo using screenshots of posts he made while in opposition: my reminder to you all is that Sipalo wasn’t and has never aspired to be president for you to hold him accountable at that level. He has and is aspiring as Member of Parliament-therefore, his utterances during his time in opposition was as such, because his aligning demanded so. Politics in the opposition is about fault finding, failure diagnoses rather than identifying or appreciating successes of thr opposite. That’s politics.





Regardless, unlike then incumbent MP’s, one thing one would never take away from Thomas Sipalo is his ability to point out where the government must come in or show leadership and has most often offered alternative solutions: sometimes willing to use his personal funds to address such. To me he remains the best practical aspiring candidate at parliamentary level who has shown leadership without waiting for constituents to first elect him.





To you my elder brother, Thomas Sipalo: you made the right decision. You have chosen patriotism over proving a point that you can argue better, even when clearly those in power are delivering what others are planning to promise.



Shipungu May 18, 2026