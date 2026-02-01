WHY KALABA’S CITIZENS FIRST IS ZAMBIA’S STRONGEST OPPOSITION AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS





As Zambia moves steadily toward the 2026 general elections, the political landscape is becoming clearer and so is the identity of the country’s most formidable opposition force. Citizens First (CF), led by Harry Kalaba, is emerging as the most credible, people-driven alternative in Zambia today.





One of the most repeated claims from one certain opposition party is that Citizens First “has no people,” while they allegedly have “structures.” But this argument collapses under even basic scrutiny. In a democracy, the people are the structures. Voters, not recycled committees, old party offices, or paper alliances, are the true foundation of political power. Zambia’s history has shown repeatedly that elections are not won by boardroom arrangements, but by the will of ordinary citizens.





Ironically, many of the figures making these claims are the same individuals that Zambians decisively voted out in 2021. They now rebrand themselves as party of an alliance and expect the electorate to forget the past. But Zambians have not forgotten. They remember unfulfilled promises, poor governance, and leadership that lost touch with the people. An alliance of rejected ideas does not become credible simply because it has a new name.





Citizens First, though a young party, has demonstrated something far more important than inherited structures: organic growth and genuine public trust. Across the country, the party’s message of servant leadership, national unity, and practical solutions is resonating, especially among young people and first-time voters who are tired of recycled politics.





Importantly, Harry Kalaba has never closed the door to work with other opposition political parties. Citizens First has consistently stated that it is willing to work with anyone who genuinely wants to serve the people of Zambia. What the party has rightly rejected is confusion, opportunism, and power-hungry politics that place personal ambition above national interest. Unity is meaningful only when it is built on shared values, not desperation.





Unlike alliances formed mainly for electoral arithmetic, Citizens First’s growth is grounded in community engagement. From urban townships to rural areas, the party has focused on listening to Citizens concerns about the cost of living, youth unemployment, governance, and national dignity and offering clear, practical alternatives. This steady, bottom-up approach explains why the party continues to expand without relying on political shortcuts.





The strength of Citizens First lies not in loud press statements or elite endorsements, but in its connection to the everyday Zambian. It represents a clean break from politics of entitlement and a fresh opportunity for leadership anchored in humility and service.





As 2026 polls approaches, Zambians are once again faced with a choice: return to familiar faces and failed experiments, or invest in a new political force that is growing with the people, not above them. On current trajectory, Citizens First stands out as the most dynamic and credible opposition one that reflects the aspirations of a nation ready to move forward, not backward.



Issued by:

Aaron Zimba

2026 Kasama Aspiring Mayor.