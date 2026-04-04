Why Lusaka Needs Chitambala Mwewa aka Simon Mwewa Lane Television: A Call to Civic Renewal
An endorsement by Rev Walter Mwambazi
In a city as vibrant and vital as Lusaka, leadership matters. The capital of Zambia deserves a mayor who not only understands its challenges but has already proven, through YEARS of visible action, that he is willing to confront them head-on. That is why I am proud to endorse Chitambala Mwewa—better known as Simon Mwewa Lane TV—as the next Mayor of Lusaka.
For over a decade, Simon has been a tireless advocate for a cleaner, more orderly, and more dignified Lusaka. His work has not been confined to speeches or promises; it has been lived out daily in the streets, in the markets, and on the platforms where he educates and inspires citizens.
These below are my five reasons why Lusaka should entrust him with the mayor’s office:
Note: I shall refer to him by his more well known name of Simon even though it’s
a) his father’s name and
b) he is actually Chiti (short for Chitambala) but most will get lost with whom I am referring to.
So, “Simon” it is… ☺️
🎯 1. A Proven Champion of Cleanliness
Simon’s Clean Lusaka campaign has been relentless in its pursuit of sanitation and civic pride. He has shown that a cleaner city is not a luxury but a necessity for public health and urban dignity.
Note: “Iwe… doba iyo doti faka mubini!” is a well known phrase he shouts out as he walks around with his camera capturing the daily happenings around Simpson building and the surrounding areas. Very vigilant man I must say!
🎯 2. A Vision for Order
From tackling illegal billboards to confronting the scourge of misleading advertisements, Simon has demonstrated a commitment to restoring visual order and respectability to Lusaka’s public spaces.
🎯 3. A Voice for the People
Through Simon Mwewa Lane TV, he has built a platform that educates, informs, and engages. His ability to connect with ordinary citizens is proof that he is not just a candidate, but a community leader.
🎯 4. A Record of Confronting Public Health Challenges
Simon has consistently raised awareness about cholera outbreaks, flooding, and sanitation crises. His proactive stance shows he is prepared to protect lives and improve living conditions.
🎯 5. A Genuine Love for Lusaka
Above all, Simon’s activism has been fueled by authentic passion. He has given his time, energy, and voice to Lusaka without the trappings of political office. Imagine what he could achieve with the authority of the mayor’s office.
📣 A Personal Word of Endorsement
I have personally called Simon to let him know that he has my full support. I believe in his vision, his integrity, and his ability to transform Lusaka into the clean, organized, and thriving city we all deserve. I urge everyone we know to stand with him.
This is more than an election—it is a chance to reclaim Lusaka’s dignity. And Simon Mwewa Lane is the leader to make it happen.
I personally,will vote and campaign for the candidate who will show understanding and competence to achieve the following three high impact developmental projects
1.Push and achieve total e-government proces and procedures for cost effective and efficient local government and public services
2.Push for construction of a main underground drainage tunnel across the greater city of Lusaka from Zingalume to Makeni-Bonaventure.All the other surface drainages around Lusaka can then feed storm water into it to finally deal with perennial flooding and disease
3.Push for a strategic and long term redesign of Lusaka by ring-fencing all unplanned settlements from expanding, then to encourage settlers to amalgamate their pieces of land for leasing to developers
Convince me on these projects,and I will join and even lead your campaign team
Zambian, you are asking too much! While I agree with all your aspirations, a baby does not leap from the cradle to high school; only Captain Traore has done so. Simon Chiti Mwewa’s crusade aims for a culture shift, which is crucial for transforming any society. Chipantepante PF destroyed culture. They assigned plots carelessly, ignored every law and statute of modern socialization.
As for Mwewa, he plays many roles around Simoson: he is a manager, a planner (Town and Country Planning Director), Public Health Inspector, and more. He has proven himself as a leader and manager. The challenge will be finding him capable counselors to support the efforts.
I would actually prefer Mwewa for Minister of Local Government, which has a budget and allows him to make real change. Support Mwewa for leadership!
Koto
It is you who is asking very little of Mwewa Lane.Mwewa is essentially a lone ranger harassing filthy people with appreciable emotions to move people like you into action.I am talking of a resilient pragmatist,an organizer capable of building a team sustainable enough to achieve.I talking of an HH
You are one of those naysayers because you can’t even pick at least one of my projects as feasible