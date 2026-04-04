‎Why Lusaka Needs Chitambala Mwewa aka Simon Mwewa Lane Television: A Call to Civic Renewal

‎An endorsement by Rev Walter Mwambazi



‎In a city as vibrant and vital as Lusaka, leadership matters. The capital of Zambia deserves a mayor who not only understands its challenges but has already proven, through YEARS of visible action, that he is willing to confront them head-on. That is why I am proud to endorse Chitambala Mwewa—better known as Simon Mwewa Lane TV—as the next Mayor of Lusaka.



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‎For over a decade, Simon has been a tireless advocate for a cleaner, more orderly, and more dignified Lusaka. His work has not been confined to speeches or promises; it has been lived out daily in the streets, in the markets, and on the platforms where he educates and inspires citizens.

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‎These below are my five reasons why Lusaka should entrust him with the mayor’s office:

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‎Note: I shall refer to him by his more well known name of Simon even though it’s

‎a) his father’s name and

‎b) he is actually Chiti (short for Chitambala) but most will get lost with whom I am referring to.

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‎So, “Simon” it is… ☺️



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‎🎯 1. A Proven Champion of Cleanliness

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‎Simon’s Clean Lusaka campaign has been relentless in its pursuit of sanitation and civic pride. He has shown that a cleaner city is not a luxury but a necessity for public health and urban dignity.

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‎Note: “Iwe… doba iyo doti faka mubini!” is a well known phrase he shouts out as he walks around with his camera capturing the daily happenings around Simpson building and the surrounding areas. Very vigilant man I must say!



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‎🎯 2. A Vision for Order

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‎From tackling illegal billboards to confronting the scourge of misleading advertisements, Simon has demonstrated a commitment to restoring visual order and respectability to Lusaka’s public spaces.



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‎🎯 3. A Voice for the People

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‎Through Simon Mwewa Lane TV, he has built a platform that educates, informs, and engages. His ability to connect with ordinary citizens is proof that he is not just a candidate, but a community leader.



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‎🎯 4. A Record of Confronting Public Health Challenges

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‎Simon has consistently raised awareness about cholera outbreaks, flooding, and sanitation crises. His proactive stance shows he is prepared to protect lives and improve living conditions.



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‎🎯 5. A Genuine Love for Lusaka

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‎Above all, Simon’s activism has been fueled by authentic passion. He has given his time, energy, and voice to Lusaka without the trappings of political office. Imagine what he could achieve with the authority of the mayor’s office.



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‎📣 A Personal Word of Endorsement

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‎I have personally called Simon to let him know that he has my full support. I believe in his vision, his integrity, and his ability to transform Lusaka into the clean, organized, and thriving city we all deserve. I urge everyone we know to stand with him.

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‎This is more than an election—it is a chance to reclaim Lusaka’s dignity. And Simon Mwewa Lane is the leader to make it happen.