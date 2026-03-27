WHY MAKEBI ZULU + HARRY KALABA IS THE PERFECT MATCH AGAINST HH

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Makebi’s spokesperson writes Ephraim Shakafuswa Writes…

WHY MAKEBI ZULU + HARRY KALABA IS THE PERFECT MATCH AGAINST HH

Let’s be clear – this is not about personalities.
It’s about math, structure, and political reality.



1. THEY CLOSE THE REGIONAL GAPS

Zambian elections are won on geographic balance.

• Makebi Zulu anchors Eastern + urban reform vote
• Harry Kalaba commands Luapula + Northern rural strength
• PF base remains solid in Copperbelt + Lusaka

This is not a partial coalition.

This is a national map.



2. THEY COMBINE TWO TYPES OF POWER

Most alliances fail because they bring the same thing twice.

This one doesn’t.

• Makebi = clean image, youth appeal, urban credibility
• Kalaba = experience, grassroots reach, rural legitimacy

One speaks to aspiration.

The other speaks to reality.

That combination is hard to beat.



3. THEY SOLVE PF’S BIGGEST PROBLEM: UNITY

PF has never lacked support.
It has lacked cohesion.

This ticket:
• Bridges internal factions
• Expands beyond PF through Citizen First
• Stabilizes the alliance structure

Unity is no longer theoretical—it becomes operational



4. THEY DON’T NEED MASS DEFECTORS — THEY TRIGGER SILENT WITHDRAWAL

Here’s the brutal truth:

Many UPND supporters won’t vote PF.
But they are increasingly unwilling to defend HH.



That creates abstention.

• People stay home
• Turnout drops
• HH’s numbers shrink

And suddenly, PF doesn’t need to chase votes—it overtakes them.



5. THEY TURN A PROTEST MOOD INTO A GOVERNMENT OPTION

Zambians are not just angry.
They are asking: “What’s the alternative?”



This ticket answers that:

• Credible
• Balanced
• National in outlook

Not just opposition noise but a believable replacement government



6. THEY HIT HH WHERE HE IS MOST VULNERABLE

Not in strongholds—those are locked.

But in:
• Urban frustration zones
• Economically strained households
• Disillusioned youth

That’s where elections quietly shift.



BOTTOM LINE

Makebi + Kalaba is not just a ticket.
It is a strategic correction.

It:
• Expands the map
• Strengthens unity
• Activates silent protest
• Lowers HH’s effective vote



In 2026, victory won’t come from noise.

It will come from:
• Discipline
• Structure
• Turnout control

And right now, this is the only combination that aligns all three.



That’s why Makebi Zulu + Harry Kalaba is the strongest possible challenge to HH.

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