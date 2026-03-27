Makebi’s spokesperson writes Ephraim Shakafuswa Writes…



WHY MAKEBI ZULU + HARRY KALABA IS THE PERFECT MATCH AGAINST HH



Let’s be clear – this is not about personalities.

It’s about math, structure, and political reality.





1. THEY CLOSE THE REGIONAL GAPS



Zambian elections are won on geographic balance.



• Makebi Zulu anchors Eastern + urban reform vote

• Harry Kalaba commands Luapula + Northern rural strength

• PF base remains solid in Copperbelt + Lusaka



This is not a partial coalition.



This is a national map.





2. THEY COMBINE TWO TYPES OF POWER



Most alliances fail because they bring the same thing twice.



This one doesn’t.



• Makebi = clean image, youth appeal, urban credibility

• Kalaba = experience, grassroots reach, rural legitimacy



One speaks to aspiration.



The other speaks to reality.



That combination is hard to beat.





3. THEY SOLVE PF’S BIGGEST PROBLEM: UNITY



PF has never lacked support.

It has lacked cohesion.



This ticket:

• Bridges internal factions

• Expands beyond PF through Citizen First

• Stabilizes the alliance structure



Unity is no longer theoretical—it becomes operational





4. THEY DON’T NEED MASS DEFECTORS — THEY TRIGGER SILENT WITHDRAWAL



Here’s the brutal truth:



Many UPND supporters won’t vote PF.

But they are increasingly unwilling to defend HH.





That creates abstention.



• People stay home

• Turnout drops

• HH’s numbers shrink



And suddenly, PF doesn’t need to chase votes—it overtakes them.





5. THEY TURN A PROTEST MOOD INTO A GOVERNMENT OPTION



Zambians are not just angry.

They are asking: “What’s the alternative?”





This ticket answers that:



• Credible

• Balanced

• National in outlook



Not just opposition noise but a believable replacement government





6. THEY HIT HH WHERE HE IS MOST VULNERABLE



Not in strongholds—those are locked.



But in:

• Urban frustration zones

• Economically strained households

• Disillusioned youth



That’s where elections quietly shift.





BOTTOM LINE



Makebi + Kalaba is not just a ticket.

It is a strategic correction.



It:

• Expands the map

• Strengthens unity

• Activates silent protest

• Lowers HH’s effective vote





In 2026, victory won’t come from noise.



It will come from:

• Discipline

• Structure

• Turnout control



And right now, this is the only combination that aligns all three.





That’s why Makebi Zulu + Harry Kalaba is the strongest possible challenge to HH.