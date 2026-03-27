Makebi’s spokesperson writes Ephraim Shakafuswa Writes…
WHY MAKEBI ZULU + HARRY KALABA IS THE PERFECT MATCH AGAINST HH
Let’s be clear – this is not about personalities.
It’s about math, structure, and political reality.
1. THEY CLOSE THE REGIONAL GAPS
Zambian elections are won on geographic balance.
• Makebi Zulu anchors Eastern + urban reform vote
• Harry Kalaba commands Luapula + Northern rural strength
• PF base remains solid in Copperbelt + Lusaka
This is not a partial coalition.
This is a national map.
2. THEY COMBINE TWO TYPES OF POWER
Most alliances fail because they bring the same thing twice.
This one doesn’t.
• Makebi = clean image, youth appeal, urban credibility
• Kalaba = experience, grassroots reach, rural legitimacy
One speaks to aspiration.
The other speaks to reality.
That combination is hard to beat.
3. THEY SOLVE PF’S BIGGEST PROBLEM: UNITY
PF has never lacked support.
It has lacked cohesion.
This ticket:
• Bridges internal factions
• Expands beyond PF through Citizen First
• Stabilizes the alliance structure
Unity is no longer theoretical—it becomes operational
4. THEY DON’T NEED MASS DEFECTORS — THEY TRIGGER SILENT WITHDRAWAL
Here’s the brutal truth:
Many UPND supporters won’t vote PF.
But they are increasingly unwilling to defend HH.
That creates abstention.
• People stay home
• Turnout drops
• HH’s numbers shrink
And suddenly, PF doesn’t need to chase votes—it overtakes them.
5. THEY TURN A PROTEST MOOD INTO A GOVERNMENT OPTION
Zambians are not just angry.
They are asking: “What’s the alternative?”
This ticket answers that:
• Credible
• Balanced
• National in outlook
Not just opposition noise but a believable replacement government
6. THEY HIT HH WHERE HE IS MOST VULNERABLE
Not in strongholds—those are locked.
But in:
• Urban frustration zones
• Economically strained households
• Disillusioned youth
That’s where elections quietly shift.
BOTTOM LINE
Makebi + Kalaba is not just a ticket.
It is a strategic correction.
It:
• Expands the map
• Strengthens unity
• Activates silent protest
• Lowers HH’s effective vote
In 2026, victory won’t come from noise.
It will come from:
• Discipline
• Structure
• Turnout control
And right now, this is the only combination that aligns all three.
That’s why Makebi Zulu + Harry Kalaba is the strongest possible challenge to HH.