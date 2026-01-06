By CIC Sports.



WHY MANCHESTER UNITED COACH WAS FIRED.



Manchester United have dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim following rising tensions with the club’s hierarchy at Old Trafford.





The Portuguese coach departs after 14 months in charge, with his final match a 1-1 Premier League draw away to Leeds United on Sunday, a result that left the club sixth in the table.





Amorim was relieved of his duties after a meeting on Monday morning with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, during which he was informed of the club’s decision to make a change.





In a statement, United said the decision was taken reluctantly but believed it would give the team “the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish”.





Tensions had reportedly been growing between Amorim and the club’s leadership, particularly following his public comments after the Leeds draw, where he insisted he was hired to be Manchester United’s manager rather than simply a coach.





Earlier, Amorim had also hinted at frustrations over a lack of backing in the transfer market, suggesting the club was unwilling to provide the resources and time required to fully implement his preferred 3-4-3 system.





Former Manchester United midfielder and current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher has been placed in interim charge and will lead the team for Wednesday night’s Premier League fixture away at Burnley.

United’s upcoming fixtures include an FA Cup third-round tie against Brighton, followed by league clashes with Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham as the club begins the search for a permanent successor.