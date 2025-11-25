🇺🇸 WHY MUSLIM-MAJORITY NATIONS MOVED ON THE BROTHERHOOD YEARS AGO AND AMERICA DIDN’T





Trump just started the process to designate specific Muslim Brotherhood chapters as terrorist organizations.





Not the whole organization blanket-style, but targeted chapters in places like Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan.





Why?



Because the Brotherhood’s network has been fueling terrorism and destabilization campaigns against American interests for decades, and everybody knew it.





Let’s be real about what the Brotherhood actually is.



This isn’t some random religious group.



They literally spawned Hamas, the organization behind October 7th.





The ISGAP report shows Brotherhood affiliates have been playing the long game in America: getting into government agencies, advising on civil rights policy, shaping what gets taught in schools.





Qatar pumped billions through their networks while everyone looked the other way.



Trump’s reasoning is straightforward: you can’t fight terrorism while pretending its ideological infrastructure doesn’t exist.





The White House specifically cited the Jordan chapter’s connections to Hamas.



Egypt banned them in 2013 after they tried taking over the country.



Saudi Arabia, UAE, they all recognized the threat years ago. Muslim-majority nations acted while American politicians collected donations from Brotherhood front groups.





Texas already moved on this.



Governor Abbott designated both the Brotherhood and CAIR as terrorist organizations last week.



Now Trump’s federal designation unlocks real tools: freezing assets, intelligence collection, prosecuting anyone providing material support.





The forty-five day review period lets Rubio and Bessent recommend specific chapters based on evidence, not speculation.



The real question isn’t why Trump’s doing this now.





It’s why every previous administration watched the Brotherhood build networks, fund extremism, and infiltrate institutions while doing absolutely nothing.



Sometimes the biggest threats are the ones everyone agrees to ignore.



Source: WaPo / Fox / NYP @GregAbbott_TX