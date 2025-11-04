Why Prophet Walter Magaya Was Arrested – Here Is What Is Known

Prophet Magaya Arrested Just Days Before Major Church Event

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya has been arrested in Harare on rape and fraud charges, police have confirmed. The arrest, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, 1 November 2025, ended years of speculation surrounding allegations that have dogged the preacher for years.

Police Confirm The Arrest

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development in a terse statement issued on Saturday morning.

He said:

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of church leader Walter Magaya in connection with several reports of rape and fraud. The suspect was arrested early today by a police crack team.”

According to The Standard, the 41-year-old cleric was taken into custody by detectives who stormed his church offices in Harare using several unmarked vehicles.

The publication reports that this development comes after years of controversy, with both fraud and sexual abuse allegations having shadowed the preacher’s ministry for nearly a decade.

Allegations Of Rape And Fraud

For years, Magaya has been accused by several female members of his congregation of sexual abuse. Although the allegations were widely reported, authorities had not taken action until now.

In 2022, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission announced that it had initiated investigations into the matter and invited potential victims to come forward.

The commission stated at the time:

“The investigation which was gazetted on the 23rd of August 2019 (General Notice No. 1444/2019) was halted by the legal challenge launched by the key respondent, Mr Walter Magaya (Prophet Magaya). We are happy that the courts have given legal judgements (SC592/19, HC7347/19, and HH688/19) which have paved the way for the continuance of our processes.”

It further called for citizens with complaints of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) involving Magaya to submit their cases.

However, the Gender Commission’s final findings were never made public, and it remains unclear whether the arrest is directly linked to that investigation.

Magaya has also faced fraud allegations after some of his followers claimed they were defrauded through a failed housing project under his church. The complainants allege that they paid for residential stands that were never delivered.

Church Event Overshadowed By Arrest

Prior to his arrest, Magaya had claimed he was on a 31-day fasting and prayer retreat at a mountain. His church had been promoting an event titled “Night of Turn Around”, set for 7 November 2025 — which was to be his first major public appearance after weeks in seclusion.

A lengthy post shared on his official Facebook page reads:

“He is coming down full of glory. He is coming down with divine instruction and remarkable anointing.

We have seen power before, but on the Night of Turn Around, when the Prophet of God makes his first public appearance after thirty-one days of fasting and prayer, we shall experience power like never before.

When Moses came down from Mt. Sinai, he was carrying the presence of God. He had been with God, and the evidence was visible for all to see.

This is not just another church gathering — it is a prophetic night of change, healing, deliverance, and breakthrough. Get ready for your moment. The Prophet returns filled with the fire of transformation.”

The dramatic timing of Magaya’s arrest, coming just days before the highly publicised event, has stunned both followers and observers. Many have since taken to social media to express disbelief and confusion, while others have urged calm and prayer.

What Comes Next

Following the arrest, Magaya is expected to appear in court in Harare once formal charges have been processed. Police sources said investigations are still ongoing, and more complainants may be called to give statements.

Legal analysts say the prosecution will need to establish whether the new charges relate to the Zimbabwe Gender Commission probe or to fresh complaints filed this year.

Meanwhile, the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries has not issued an official statement on the arrest. However, some of Magaya’s followers have taken to social media expressing disbelief and calling for prayers.

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission is also expected to clarify whether its investigation findings were handed over to the police.

The case is expected to dominate national headlines in the coming days as the courts determine whether the self-styled prophet will be granted bail or remain in custody pending trial.