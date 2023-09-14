



WHY SHOULD THEY GO ON RAMPAGE TO PROMOTING THEIR POLITICAL PLATFORMS TO CRITICISE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WHO IS IN CHINA TO SETTLE THE SAME PF PAST MESS WE ALL KNOW ABOUT …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

This visit to CHINA has not excited a lot of people in PF because now they can see that they are completely no longer in power , they are imagining of the past things like how much they would have gone to borrow for plunder without fear of mortgaging the country’s future . Those who are indoctrinated by viewing that zambia’s relations with CHINA were based on the political party and not the country is wrong . Zambians removed PF from power the country remains and there is a govt in office which is in charge of our nations affairs moving forward .

The case has turned to be very opposite because govts in the world change and it is folly for the CHINESE govt to remain with ties with a party that was rejected by the people of zambia which is in opposition now , zambia is not governed by any Political party that is in opposition and CHINA knows that the UPND is in charge and in control of the countrys affairs .This must be made clear to those who are mentally attached to any party out there which is claiming recognition to CHINA from ” KU WIRE ” . The PF party was supposed to be doing things for the country when they stole the mandate , unfortunately the interests were motively shifted for self wealth creation .

It is sad to see zambians being sponsored in many political forums , talking about the cities president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is visiting , the airports the president is using ,the people of china the president is meeting , some have gone astray posting pictures of ECL’s visit when he was in CHINA , others are saying the head of state has not been recieved by the premier of CHINA when the president is not yet in BEIJING , the program is meant to exhibit business opportunities in some of the major cities in CHINA before heading to BEIJING , propaganda as usual is meant to attract relevance and attention by PF surrogates , zambians are very typical with such , PF is barbaric and we already know that their common sense has just resurfaced after being shown that a country is governed better using intellectual expositions than violence and brutality just to consolidate power .

It is sad that politics may just be a chamber of mental health disturbances because some zambians have been radicalised to oppose the UPND govt as a means to survive , and unfortunately the seed which their leaders have sown is exemptive of political common sense . When any member is made to rise and speak ill about president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , people should have realised that it will not influence zambians to bring back PF in power , that must be very clear to those playing artisan politics to keep public appearances . President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is too heavy with a huge elephant weight to be moved by anyone’s finger from the opposition .

PF members are not going to convince zambians to retain to power with what they are doing politically , the PF party underestimated the ability of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , and they still can’t see and evaluate when Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is in the office of the presidency , street politics on social media is not going to defeat the UPND party from being reelected again . What the UPND did on social media to create a positive impact in influencing the people to vote out the PF was strategic according to those circumstances which prevailed and PF ignored because they were corrupted by power absolutely , UPND used intellectual expositions on the failures of PF with material assumptional exhibitions.

Getting women from the PF homes that are married to carders displaying them and saying president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has brought hunger , will not defeat the UPND’s purpose because the majority zambians know that PF leaders have stopped dishing foods and money to their members because of change that Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is president of this country today , a practical truth one can take or leave , but that does not remove the president in the light picture of exeptional leadership and authority control of the nation .

The people of zambia know what president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has gone to do in CHINA besides resolving the issues surrounding the mess which was left in the poor nature of past agreements that hinder zambians from seeing a fast straight progressive agenda to have our economy recover . A lot of followers in the opposition franks are very ignorant of what is obtaining on the ground , and believe me president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is equal to the task and zambians shall always be well represented under the UPND adminstration . It is sad that some people will wake up to mention the name of the president in redicule , it is because some PF followers were assured that certain people can not be presidents and these people have been left with this mentality handcapsy , let’s help some people recover because loosing power has proved to be the most difficult situation that people can go through in Zambia ,especially when they stood on bad grounds to suggest that the president today was never going to be on the ballot and rule over this nation including these who are still in denial since 2021 , let’s help them to overcome their emotions by giving them political counsel , loosing an election after being in power has its own meaning and if people are not helped by the church and other organisations to accept , the rules are often broken . God bless mother Zambia.

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY