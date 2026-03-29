WHY THE RECENTLY PUBLISHED BENCHMARK BOND POLICY MATTERS TO ORDINARY PEOPLE IN ZAMBIA



The Government of the Republic of Zambia has introduced the 2026 Benchmark Bond Policy to make the domestic bond market work better, more predictably, and more efficiently. That may sound technical, but the idea behind it is actually simple. The Government wants to improve the way it raises money locally, manages domestic debt, and supports the development of a stronger financial market here at home.





In plain language, the policy is meant to fix a long-standing problem in the domestic bond market: too many fragmented bonds that are difficult to trade, compare, and price properly. When a market is fragmented, it becomes harder for investors to know the true cost of lending, harder for Government to borrow efficiently, and harder for the wider economy to benefit from a clear and reliable interest-rate signal. The new policy responds to that problem by organizing Government bond issuance into a smaller number of standard, more liquid instruments.





What does that mean in everyday terms? It means Government wants to issue bonds in a more orderly and concentrated way so that they are easier to buy, sell, and use as reference points in the financial system. When that happens, the market begins to produce a clearer yield curve. A yield curve is simply a guide that shows the cost of borrowing for different time periods. Once that guide is clearer, it becomes easier for financial institutions, businesses, and investors to price money more accurately across the economy.





This is where the policy becomes important to citizens. A stronger domestic bond market is not only about debt managers and bankers. It is about building a more stable financial system that can support investment, improve market confidence, and reduce inefficiencies in public financing over time. If Government can manage domestic borrowing more strategically, it helps create a more predictable environment for the broader economy.





It is also important to correct possible misreads. This policy does not mean Government is announcing uncontrolled new borrowing. It does not mean Government is abandoning debt discipline. It does not mean public money is being handed over to outside interests. And it does not mean ordinary citizens will be pushed aside for the benefit of large financial players. Rather, the policy is about improving the structure of the domestic debt market so that borrowing, refinancing, and trading happen in a more disciplined, transparent, and market-aware way.





The policy is grounded in Zambia’s legal framework, especially the Public Debt Management Act, 2022 and the BANK OF ZAMBIA Act, 2022. That matters because it shows this is not an improvised measure. It sits within an established system for debt management, market development, and fiscal responsibility.





The policy also provides practical tools for implementation. These include reopening selected bonds instead of constantly creating new fragmented ones, using auctions as the main method of issuance, maintaining market-based pricing, and carrying out liability management operations such as bond switches and buybacks. Again, in simpler terms, this means Government is trying to clean up and streamline the domestic debt portfolio rather than allow it to become scattered and difficult to manage.





The BANK OF ZAMBIA, acting as fiscal agent, will help operationalize the program, and the policy will be reviewed every three years so it remains aligned with changing market conditions and national priorities.





For citizens, the key message is this: Zambia is working to build a domestic debt market that is more orderly, more credible, and more useful to the wider economy. This is not a policy for speculation. It is a policy for structure. It is not about borrowing for the sake of borrowing. It is about managing domestic debt better, supporting financial market development, and laying a firmer foundation for stability, investment, and long-term economic transformation.





The real value of this policy will be seen not in headlines alone, but in whether it helps Zambia build a financial system that serves the national interest more effectively, more transparently, and more sustainably.



Download A Copy Of The 2026 Benchmark Bond Policy, Here: https://www.mofnp.gov.zm/?wpdmpro=2026-benchmark-bond-policy



© Ministry of Finance and National Planning, 2026.





***DEFINITION OF A DOMESTIC BOND MARKET***



The domestic bond market is the part of a country’s financial system where Government, companies, or other approved institutions borrow money from investors within the country, usually in the local currency.





In Zambia’s case, it mainly refers to the market where the Government issues Kwacha-denominated securities, such as Treasury bills and Government bonds, and where banks, pension funds, insurance firms, asset managers, and other investors buy and trade them. Put simply, it is a local borrowing market.





HERE IS A PRACTICAL MEANING: When the Government needs financing, it does not always borrow from outside the country. It can also raise money inside Zambia by issuing bonds to investors in the local market. Those investors lend money to the Government, and the Government agrees to repay them with interest over time. The system through which those bonds are issued, bought, sold, and traded is the domestic bond market.





It usually has two parts. The primary market is where the bond is first issued by the Government and bought by investors. The secondary market is where those investors later sell the bond to other investors before it matures.





WHY IT MATTERS: A well-functioning domestic bond market helps the Government finance itself more predictably, gives investors safer long-term investment options, helps establish local interest-rate benchmarks, and supports broader economic stability.





In conclusion, the domestic bond market is the local market where Government and other institutions raise money by issuing bonds to investors, usually in the country’s own currency.