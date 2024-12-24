Why the Zambia Police Service Deserves the Label “UPND Police Force”-Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Why the Zambia Police Service Deserves the Label “UPND Police Force”



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



The Zambia Police Service, a body mandated to uphold justice and protect citizens without bias, has seemingly abandoned its constitutional duty in favor of blatant partisanship. Under the current administration, the police have consistently demonstrated selective law enforcement, shielding members of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) while ruthlessly pursuing opposition figures. This systematic double standard has earned the police the notorious title of the “UPND Police Force.”



Below are glaring examples that justify why the Zambia Police Service is often referred to as the UPND Police Force.



Ignored Complaints from Opposition Members



1. The Sean Tembo Stabbing Incident

During the Kawambwa by-election, Sean Tembo, leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), was allegedly stabbed by UPND Vice National Youth Chairperson Trevor Mwiinde. The attack was reported to the police, accompanied by a certified medical report as evidence. Yet, there was no investigation or arrest. In a brazen show of impunity, Mwiinde was allowed to hold a press conference to deny the allegations without facing any legal scrutiny.





The police’s refusal to act sends a clear message: UPND officials are untouchable, even when compelling evidence is provided. Such neglect undermines the integrity of the justice system and leaves opposition members vulnerable to unchecked violence.





2. Death Threats by Mwense Mayor Chikota

In another shocking case, Mwense Mayor Chikota, a UPND official, issued death threats to Hon. Mulenga Fube, MP for Chilubi Constituency. The threats were recorded and submitted to the police as irrefutable evidence. However, the police took no action.



Chikota, undeterred by the report, continued his political activities, even campaigning at Mpota Primary School near Kawambwa Police Station. The police’s inaction, despite the evidence and proximity, underscores their unwillingness to hold UPND members accountable, further emboldening lawlessness within the ruling party.





3. Electoral Fraud Allegations Against Mike Mposha

On the eve of the Kawambwa by-election, credible reports emerged of Minister of Green Economy and Environment Mike Mposha, a senior UPND official, engaging in illegal voter manipulation by collecting NRCs and voter cards in exchange for money. Hon. Mumbi Phiri personally verified and exposed this act of electoral fraud.





Rather than investigating this serious breach of electoral laws, the police turned their focus on Hon. Phiri, charging her with trespass. This glaring double standard demonstrates a disturbing trend: UPND members are shielded from accountability, while opposition figures are punished for exposing illegalities.





Swift and Harsh Action Against Opposition Members



1. The Arrest of Hon. Jean Chisenga and Counsel Celestin Mukandila

Opposition members Hon. Jean Chisenga and Counsel Celestin Mukandila were detained overnight after raising concerns about the importation of illegal weaponry into Kawambwa by a known UPND cadre. Despite credible evidence, the police ignored the allegations about the weaponry, which was reportedly used in subsequent attacks on Sean Tembo, Peter Chanda, and others.





The swift arrests of Hon. Chisenga and Counsel Mukandila starkly contrast with the police’s inaction against UPND cadres, further cementing the perception of the police as an extension of the ruling party.



2. The Call-Out for Hon. Mumbi Phiri

Hon. Mumbi Phiri was promptly issued a police call-out for simply questioning why UPND officials were collecting NRCs and voter cards before the election. The police’s quick response to silence her highlights their partisan enforcement of the law. This stands in sharp contrast to their failure to act on credible allegations of electoral fraud involving UPND officials.





Conclusion



The Zambia Police Service’s actions, or lack thereof, have exposed a deeply rooted bias that prioritizes the interests of the UPND over the principles of justice and equality. The consistent inaction on credible allegations against UPND members, coupled with the swift and disproportionate targeting of opposition figures, has rightfully earned the institution the label of the “UPND Police Force.”





It is time for the Zambia Police Service to demonstrate that they serve the people, not the ruling party. Anything less would be a betrayal of their duty and an affront to the principles of justice.