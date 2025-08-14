*Why the Zambian government is seeking to view and repatriate the body of the late President Edgar Lungu:





By Michael Lombe



Why Did the Zambian Government Apply to View His Body?





1. Ensuring Compliance with State Funeral Protocol



Zambian law and tradition dictate that former presidents receive a state funeral, complete with military honors and burial at Embassy Park, the official cemetery for heads of state. The government argued that since Lungu never specified burial wishes in his will, this customary protocol should take precedence. Being a beneficiary under the Former Presidents’ Benefits Act further strengthened their position that he intended a state funeral.





2. Serving the Public Interest



The Attorney General submitted that state funerals are not private matters, they are public interest events, affecting national dignity and historical continuity. Thus, even if personal preferences diverged, the country’s collective interest and legal precedent—and even constitutional article 177(5)(c), should guide burial arrangements.





3. Preventing a Private Burial That Could Bypass Legal Norms



The family had arranged a private burial in South Africa, explicitly excluding President Hakainde Hichilema, Lungu’s political rival, from participation. The government viewed this as a breach of both legal and constitutional procedure, prompting court action to halt the privately planned funeral.





4. Verifying Authenticity and Repatriation Logistics



Additional legal filings asked to view the body, ostensibly to authenticate it, given that the family had insisted on keeping the arrangements private. The government framed this as a necessary and respectful measure, though the family saw it as intrusive or politically motivated.





Outcome So Far



June 2025: A South African court injunction stopped Lungu’s private funeral in Johannesburg, pending resolution of the repatriation dispute—scheduled for a full hearing on August 4.





August 8, 2025: The High Court in Pretoria ruled in favor of the Zambian government, asserting that state interests override private wishes. The court ordered the immediate repatriation of Lungu’s remains for a state funeral in Lusaka.





In Summary



The government’s request to view the body was part of a broader legal strategy to assert its constitutional and moral right to honor Edgar Lungu with a state funeral. This was grounded in national tradition, legal precedent, and public interest, despite the family’s opposition rooted in personal and political grievances.