WHY VENEZUELA MATTERS: TRUMP’S MOVE MAY HAVE SHAKEN CHINA’S GLOBAL STRATEGY



Trump’s action in Venezuela is not regional politics, it directly targets China’s most critical vulnerability: energy dependence.





China buys 60-90% of Venezuelan oil and 85-90% of Iranian crude, together accounting for roughly 30-35% of its total oil imports.





Another 35% of China’s oil comes from Middle Eastern suppliers vulnerable to U.S. pressure, giving Washington potential influence over up to 70% of China’s energy supply.





Under those conditions, Beijing’s ability to launch a high-risk operation against Taiwan becomes severely constrained.



This weakens China’s military planning in the Indo-Pacific and disrupts its long-term strategy to project power beyond Asia..





It also forces China to squeeze Russia harder on oil prices, increasing the economic strain on Moscow’s war effort.



The U.S. gains strategic breathing room globally, strengthening its ability to meet commitments in Europe and elsewhere.





Meanwhile, China suffers a major setback in Latin America, a loss of leverage abroad, and a blow to Xi’s image of control and inevitability.

A post-Maduro Venezuela could open access to years’ worth of information on corruption networks, covert financing, sanctions evasion, and foreign influence operations, not just regionally, but globally.



That intelligence windfall may reshape how power is understood, exercised, and constrained in the years ahead.





In short, Venezuela is not a side story.



It is a pressure point in a global system defined by energy, leverage, and timing.



If Trump’s move achieves even part of its strategic promise, historians may one day view it not as a regional intervention, but as a pivotal moment in the great power competition of the 21st century.



Source: JMichaelWaller

Media: RNA