Why was Inonge Wina not recognised by the Barotse Royal Establishment?

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

Did any of you get the vibe that while she was Veep she did alot for her people for them to recognise her back?

Please make a distinction between being so great for Zambia as a nation and being great for Barotseland and it’s people.

Those recognised recognised Barotseland and it’s interests and didn’t push Zambian interests that were at variance with the “mbunga”.

Hope you get it now.

Hint: Follow the trajectory of her husband too. Where did Arthur Wina stand in terms of Barotseland and the Lozi people vs Zambian nationalist interest that stripped the rights of Barotseland?