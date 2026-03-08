Why was Michaela Chilufya Sata ranked as the second best president Zambia has ever had, behind HH?
– Sata removed lots of bureaucracies.
– He initiated several infrastructure projects.
– He opened up the Tertially educational services to the private sector – Both Apex and University of Lusaka came into being because of Sata’s reforms.
– Sata was not afraid of anyone. He could fire anyone. He also asked ACC to investigate his son, when Mulenga Sata was accused of wrong doings.
– Sata increased investor confidence that for the first time, Zambia’s bonds were oversubscribed. The second time our bonds was oversubscribed was last month under HH.
– Sata introduce free education upto grade 7. HH went further
-when Sata spoke, everyone listened. He had the core leadership skills to drive change. His words were actions, not theories.
I have always wondered what Mr. Sata was doing in the company of the likes of Mr. Lungu (who he entrusted with several ministerial portfolios), Kaiser Zulu, Chitotela and a whole lot of disagreeable characters who came onto the political scene through PF.
The company you keep defines who you are. By the way I voted for him in 2011. He was still a better alternative to the MMD.
The challenges currently faced by Zambia can be attributed to Sata. Most, if not all, of the projects initiated during the PF administration were intended for future generations to finance. They relied on borrowed funds, and the borrowing was done recklessly. One might question how we ended up in such significant debt, especially after the debt cancellation in 2005. He demonstrated capability as a Minister while serving under someone else. Unfortunately, he lacked the business insight necessary to generate revenue for the country; instead, he excelled in expenditures. He was unaware of how to repay the borrowed funds. His grasp of economic principles was quite limited.
SATA over borrowed and aligned provinces and districts.I remember SATA telling anti-corruption not to investigate any one of his ministers/members unless they get permission from him,the man was too the worst president belongs to the trashes of the leaders.