Why was Michaela Chilufya Sata ranked as the second best president Zambia has ever had, behind HH?



– Sata removed lots of bureaucracies.

– He initiated several infrastructure projects.





– He opened up the Tertially educational services to the private sector – Both Apex and University of Lusaka came into being because of Sata’s reforms.





– Sata was not afraid of anyone. He could fire anyone. He also asked ACC to investigate his son, when Mulenga Sata was accused of wrong doings.





– Sata increased investor confidence that for the first time, Zambia’s bonds were oversubscribed. The second time our bonds was oversubscribed was last month under HH.





– Sata introduce free education upto grade 7. HH went further





-when Sata spoke, everyone listened. He had the core leadership skills to drive change. His words were actions, not theories.