WHY WE SHOULD VOTE HOWARD KUNDA AS 8TH PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA



Hon. Howard M. Kunda’s potential as a presidential candidate in Zambia stems from his:



– Leadership Experience: As the President of the Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA), Kunda has demonstrated leadership skills, evident in his critiques of the New Dawn administration’s handling of national issues, such as poverty, power deficits, and unstable fuel prices.



– Advocacy for the People: Kunda has shown commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Zambians, emphasizing the need for government accountability and action to alleviate suffering. He has also championed cultural respect and tradition, as seen in his efforts to repatriate the remains of Crown Prince Samuwana Jollick Kazanda.



– Criticisms of the Current Government: Kunda’s vocal criticism of the UPND administration’s failures, such as worsening poverty and power deficits, positions him as a strong opposition leader. His warnings about the government’s complacency ahead of the 2026 general elections demonstrate his engagement with current issues.



– Vision for Zambia’s Future: Kunda’s emphasis on putting God first and promoting collective leadership suggests a value-driven approach to governance.





Some key areas that might shape his presidential campaign include:

– Economic Strategies: Developing solutions to address poverty, unemployment, and resource mismanagement.



– Energy and Infrastructure: Tackling power deficits and promoting stable fuel prices.



– Cultural Heritage: Continuing to advocate for respect and preservation of Zambian traditions and customs.





Kunda is by far the best candidate and Zambians should give him a chance as he has proven to be a servant for the people.