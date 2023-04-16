Why you should attend Koffi’s show, not Yo Maps

By Chrispa Mulenga

SO, there is this talk concerning the May 27 shows—one which features Congolese Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide and another involving our brother Yo maps. In all fairness, both are very good artistes in their own right. In a city with around 3 million residents, each of the two should be able to get themselves a fair share.

But for those music lovers stuck on whose show to attend, I would advise they head to the Koffi Olomide show. And before you accuse me of being unpatriotic, I have some reasons and I hope you will find them convincing.

1. Live Music

I have attended about 6 of Yo Maps’ shows around the country. I have also had a chance to attend 4 of Koffi Olomide’s shows.

Actually, I have attended nearly all of his shows in Zambia since 2008. If you are a true lover of music who really appreciates live music, you will definitely agree with me that the Congolese doesn’t disappoint when it comes to live music. He knows how to do his thing. If real entertainment is what you are looking for, Koffi is the man.

On the other hand, our ‘Olio Olio’ international artiste is a flash disc guy. The few times I have watched him do live music— it was really disappointing. Very pathetic actually. He is an expert in the area of miming. His kind of music can hardly impress those who appreciate good music. It’s mostly kids who get impressed by his impressively unimpressive kind of live music.

2.Venue

I have watched a few shows at Heroes Stadium and when it comes to the quality of the sound output of that stadium, kuwaya waya fye. Any attempt to do live music in that stadium comes out very pathetic. In most cases, it’s only those ku Grand Stand who enjoy a bit. Everyone else gets very bad sound.

3. Choreography

When one goes for shows like the ones Koffi or Yo Maps will be having next month, one of those things they look out for is the dance routines of the artiste and their dancing kings or queens. Bane, when it comes to dance choreography, ba Kasai tabangala. They mean business. Koffi’s dancing queens can dance. You can’t compare their kind of thing to what Yo Maps and his minions do on stage. With Koffi and his dancing queens, you will get proper entertainment and value for your money not masobela.

4. Security

The quality of fans Koffi attracts and those our brother Yo Maps attracts differs a bit. If you decide to attend Yo Maps’ show, you will find plenty of kids from the compounds and also pick pockets. Chances of you being robbed at Yo Maps’ show are very high compared to the show for the Congolese.

Most importantly, you are likely to rub shoulders with one or two important Zambians at Koffi’s show and might even get some business or job opportunities there. But at Yo Maps’ show, there won’t anything like that. You will definitely lose your phone if you go there!