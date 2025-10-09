Why Zambia’s Opposition Are Their Own Worst Enemies & Why HH Will Win 2026 in a Landslide





By Magret Mwanza



In every democracy, the strength of the opposition determines the strength of accountability, the vibrancy of debate, and the pace of national progress. Unfortunately, in Zambia, the opposition has become its own worst enemy.





As Thomas Sipalo rightly observed, the biggest obstacle to the opposition is not President Hakainde Hichilema or the UPND government, it is the opposition itself.





The United Kwacha Alliance, which once promised to be a credible alternative to the ruling party, has disintegrated into a circus of egos and self-serving ambitions.





Every senior figure wants to be the torchbearer, every voice wants to lead, and none is willing to be led. The result is chaos disguised as politics and selfishness masquerading as strategy. The same greed that killed the PF from within has found a new home in the opposition bloc. What we are witnessing today is not the rise of a united political front but a congregation of frustrated politicians clinging to the illusion of relevance.





They speak of unity but practice division; they preach change but embody the same corruption, tribalism, and arrogance that the people rejected in 2021.





When the Tonse Alliance was formed, it was sold as a coalition of hope, a fresh start for Zambia. But today, the so-called alliances and opposition pacts are merely rebranded political shells carrying the same toxic cargo: greed, entitlement, and self-interest.





These leaders have learned nothing from history. They are more interested in who becomes the presidential candidate than in what Zambia needs to move forward. The tragedy of Zambia’s opposition is not lack of talent or resources.





It is the lack of discipline, humility, and vision. Every opposition leader behaves as if they were born to be president, not realizing that leadership is not seized through noise but earned through service and sacrifice.





While the opposition fights over who sits at the head of the table, President Hakainde Hichilema is quietly strengthening his political machinery, stabilizing the economy, and positioning the UPND for another term.



His government may not be perfect, but compared to the chaos within the opposition, HH represents stability, continuity, and predictability, three factors that voters value most in uncertain times.





The opposition has given HH a gift wrapped in arrogance and disunity: a clear path to victory in 2026. The UPND doesn’t even need to campaign aggressively; the opposition’s endless infighting and leadership confusion will do the job for them.Zambians are watching, and they are not impressed by political clowns who cannot even agree on who should lead their so-called “alliance.”





It is alarming that with only months before the next elections, no single opposition leader has shown the maturity to rally others under one banner. Instead, every politician is a self-proclaimed “Messiah.” They hold endless meetings, issue empty press statements, and trade insults among themselves while citizens are left wondering who among them truly represents a credible alternative.





Greed has become the bloodstream of Zambia’s opposition politics. Positions are valued more than purpose, and photo opportunities are mistaken for strategy. The people can see through it. No one will vote for a disorganized opposition that cannot govern itself yet claims it can govern a nation.



Unless a miracle happens, and miracles are rare in politics, the 2026 elections are already decided, HH will.