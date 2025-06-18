Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo used Father’s Day to sing the praises of President Emmerson Mnangagwa — and followed it up with a big donation.

Chivayo Hails Mnangagwa as “Father of the Nation”

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, 16 June 2025, Chivayo called Mnangagwa the “father of the nation” and praised his leadership, saying he carried the heavy responsibility of guiding and protecting Zimbabwe like a true father.

He thanked Mnangagwa for what he described as “visionary leadership,” highlighting projects like the recently commissioned Trabablas Interchange and the country’s ongoing infrastructure developments. He even compared Mnangagwa’s leadership to a father building his family’s home, “brick upon brick.”

Chivayo claimed the country now has more young entrepreneurs than ever before — and gave the credit to Mnangagwa’s leadership and empowerment efforts. He also applauded the ED-UNZA Scholarship Program, calling it a symbol of the President’s commitment to education and youth development.

Chivayo wrapped up his tribute by wishing Mnangagwa good health and “many more years” of inspired leadership, declaring:

“On this occasion of Father’s Day, I wish you abundant health, divine wisdom and many more years of INSPIRED LEADERSHIP. May your legacy as a father, builder and unifier endure for generations to come.”

And then came the big moment.

Wicknell Chivayo Donates US$1 Million to Mnangagwa’s Scholarship Program

Chivayo pledged US$1 million to the scholarship fund, saying he hoped it would be approved and used to help even more disadvantaged but academically gifted learners.

“It is against this background that I HUMBLY extend my pledge to donate US$1 MILLION to the ED‑UNZA Scholarship Program, subject to Your Excellency’s APPROVAL and the governance structures of the Scholarship TRUSTEES. Established in 2019, this Fund was founded to support ACADEMICALLY gifted learners from DISADVANTAGED backgrounds. Today, through your EXCELLENCY’S leadership, many bright young boys and girls are benefiting from the program. It is my hope that this donation will be accepted so it can STRENGTHEN the scholarship’s capacity to TRANSFORM even more lives, particularly for VULNERABLE children who DREAM of tertiary education and giving back to Zimbabwe’s socio-development,” he said.