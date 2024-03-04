Wicknell Chivayo explains why he did not gift ‘legend’ Shadaya Knight a car

Free- spending businessman Wicknell Chivayo has said that he has not gifted notorious social media commentator Shadaya Knight with a vehicle despite his “legendary” status because of his poor relationship with women.

Chivayo has been on a headline grabbing spree over the last few months, buying vehicles for everyone from civil servants and celebrities to bloggers and radio personalities who he believes have supported the ruling Zanu PF party.

Some of the figures that have benefitted from Chivayo’s overflowing generosity include Jah Prayzah, Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu, DJ Fantan, Seh Calaz and blogger Carlton Mazinyane among others.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Chivayo said he did not give Shadaya a car because of his abrasive nature, especially towards women.

“Hanzi na Shadaya LEARN OR PERISH … Chiya chinonzi Shadaya chibaba. Dai asingazo nyanya kuzotuka MADZIMAI kana AQUA anga aine kodzero yekupihwa… He’s a LEGEND in his own right ,” Chivayo wrote on one of his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile in a thinly veiled rebuke on X, Shadaya posted an emoji of a car and a person throwing something in a trash can, showing his lack of appreciation for the businessman’s observations.

Shadaya previously mocked Seh Calaz after he seemingly begged for a car from Chivayo.

“A man must have pride. And it is with that pride that a man will never beg another fellow man. It is that same pride that will tell a man not to depend on freebies or handouts.

“Everything he gets, he earns it. In recent times, modern men have become weak and they, they no longer have pride. There’s this new trend of men being groupies, this culture of hanging around rich men, for some crumbs,” Shadaya wrote at the time.